After a messy morning with icy roads, it turned out to be a beautiful day! The sky became sunny and highs ranged from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. The ice from last night’s round of freezing rain melted off the trees and the roads. A brisk northwesterly breeze gusted to over 20 mph in parts of the state this afternoon.
The sky will remain clear or mainly clear throughout the night. Temperatures will drop back through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The northwesterly breeze will become lighter overnight.
This week will end on a pleasant note. High pressure will be the dominant weather feature tomorrow and that means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. We’ll still have a brisk northwesterly breeze, but temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s, which is pleasant for late February. The normal, or average, high for February 22nd is 40 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop to some rather chilly levels Friday night. Overnight lows will range from 15-25.
High pressure will drift across Southern New England Saturday. That means the wind will be light and the sky will be sunny most of the day. A veil of high clouds may arrive toward evening. Temperatures will remain a little above normal with highs 40-45. Rain and sleet will develop Saturday night, probably toward or after midnight. Lows will be in the 30s. We expect little or no accumulation of sleet before the precipitation changes to all rain.
A strong storm will track across the Great Lakes Region on Sunday. Meanwhile, a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, we can expect rain and areas of fog Sunday morning. Rain will taper off to showers during the afternoon. Temperatures could surpass the 50-degree mark before the day is over and we may get a peek at the sun! Rainfall totals from this storm will range from 0.50” to 1.0”, but there could be some totals between 1.0” and 1.5”.
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and much colder. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph or higher. Highs will be in the 30s to near 40, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. The wind will gradually subside Monday night and temperatures will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn.
With high pressure in place, Tuesday will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be light. However, temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 30s. We may see an increase in high cloudiness later in the day.
The next storm system could impact the state on Wednesday. This morning’s run of the European Model is tracking the storm to the south of New England with little or no impact on Connecticut. The GFS is also forecasting a track to our south, but the storm is close enough to bring a period of snow to the state Wednesday and Wednesday night. At this point, we are forecasting a light snowfall with highs 30-35, but that forecast is certainly subject change over the coming days.
Thursday should be partly and cold with lows 15-20 and highs in the middle 30s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
