AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Our Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for much of the state through this evening (inland). Temperatures only top out in the single digits and wind chill values will range from 10 to 25 degrees BELOW zero!
While it is quite cold, it's not cold enough to set records for *low* temperature today. The January 21st record for the Hartford Area is -13 (from 1961) and -2 for Bridgeport (from 1985), those looks to stand. However, for both climate stations, the record *coldest high* temperature is 8 degrees (from 1985)... this could be tied or broken today for the Hartford Area!
The wind relaxes a bit later this evening and cloud cover erodes. So overnight, with the snowpack, temperatures will likely be even colder, but nowhere near the records for January 22nd. Tomorrow happens to feature the "all-time" coldest temperature on record... from 1961 of -26 for the Hartford Area -- we aren't touching that, no where close!
Expect sunshine tomorrow, and we’re dry through Wednesday morning – but clouds will be on the increase as our next storm system arrives. Precip could start as snow or mix but then goes over to rain as temperatures warm into the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday looks to be initially wet and milder, then we trend colder with no major storms through the weekend (maybe a flurry or snow shower Friday, then again Sunday... but nothing major as of now).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------------
ARCTIC AIR THIS MORNING
The air turned much colder overnight. The temperature spread right now is -6 in Salisbury to 7 degrees above in Bridgeport, but that wind is making it feel so much colder. The wind chill value at 5:40 this morning in Salisbury was -30 degrees! It felt like 26 degrees below zero at Bradley at the same time. Any liquid that was left on the ground from Winter Storm Yoshi, is now completely frozen over, please be careful out there.
THIS WEEK
Bitterly cold Today
Today will be the coldest day of the year so far – in a big way! Fortunately, today is a Holiday and school isn’t in session; nevertheless, if you must work or venture outside for any reason, you will face true-blue Arctic air. The sky will be partly sunny. Windy and bitterly cold weather will be here all day with highs only in the single digits in most towns, and 10-13 along the shoreline. The wind chill will remain below zero during the day.
Not as cold Tomorrow
The Arctic cold and wind will subside tomorrow. The morning shall begin with mostly sunny skies and lows near zero. By afternoon, temperatures will rebound nicely, reaching to between 25-30 during the afternoon. High pressure will be better established over New England, which will allow for the wind to relax, as well.
Milder Wednesday
By Wednesday, the next storm should move into the Northeast. As of now, the models are trending warmer. Therefore, we are forecasting rain with highs in the low and middle 40s. Clouds will thicken during the morning and rain will develop during the afternoon, after readings are safely above freezing.
More Rain Thursday
Another wave of low pressure will form offshore and bring more rain to Connecticut on Thursday. It may mix with a little snow Thursday morning. The models are consistent in projecting that the prevailing wind will sweep the bulk of its moisture south of New England and out to sea by later in the day.
Uncertainties Friday and next weekend
We think next weekend will be fairly quiet at this time. While some model runs say that a weak disturbance will arrive sometime on Saturday, i think we're going to be just fine. But then a deepening trough could generate a much larger coastal storm late Sunday and into Monday. Hopefully, we’ll have a better handle on this situation in the coming days.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
