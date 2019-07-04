AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Our forecast is on track! Dry today, and hot with moderate humidity. Tomorrow will be quite warm with highs near 90 inland, mid-80s for the coastline with noticeably higher humidity.
The weekend: Saturday will be very humid and warm. We'll likely see more clouds than sun with a chance for rain and thunderstorms. As the atmosphere will be loaded with moisture, rain that falls could be heavy. While thunder is likely at times, severe weather is not expected as of now. Behind the cold front bringing the unsettled weather Saturday... Sunday will be a dry, brighter, less humid day with highs in the 80s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------
TODAY IS THE 4TH!
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature today and that means our weather will be nice and quiet. We don’t have to worry about any showers or storms. The sly will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind will be light. High temperatures will range from the lower 80s at the beaches to the lower 90s well inland. However, the humidity will remain in check with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy, mild and a bit muggy with lows in the 60s. It’ll be a nice night for any fireworks displays.
FRIDAY…
Patchy fog is likely tomorrow morning. Otherwise, the sky should be partly sunny, and a southerly flow will bring higher humidity into the state. However, the risk of a shower and thunderstorm should remain low. The best chance for showers and storms will be to the west of New England. Plus, temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees for the 3rd day in a row. Should that happen, we will have our first heat wave of 2019.
Tomorrow night will be warm and sultry with temperatures bottoming out in the lower 70s. Areas of fog may form due to the high humidity. A few showers may reach Connecticut, especially after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JULY…
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. That’s when a cold front will slowly push into a very warm, humid air mass. Although a complete washout is unlikely, some showers and storms will be capable of producing torrential downpours. Localized flooding is possible especially in poor drainage areas. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, and dew points will likely exceed 70 degrees. In other words, the humidity will be oppressive.
The cold front will slide to the south of New England Saturday night. Showers and storms will come to an end and the humidity will begin to drop. Overnight lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Sunday is shaping up to be the better of the 2 weekend days! The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the 80s. However, the humidity will be lower thanks to a dry northerly flow. Sunday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be warm, but dry. Highs will be in the 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will still be fairly low.
We may be feeling more 90-degree heat by the middle of next week. Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the air will turn more humid.
WEDNESDAY RECAP…
The temperature reached 93 degrees at Bradley International Airport yesterday afternoon. That is the hottest temperature of the year and the hottest temperature since September 6th when the high was 96 degrees. It is also the first time the temperature reached 90 or higher this month. We’ve now reached 90 degrees or higher a total of 4 times this year.
Despite the heat, the humidity was tolerable. Dew points ranged from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The sky was mostly sunny and there were no showers or thunderstorms despite the heat.
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.