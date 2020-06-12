THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Cooler air will overspread the state tonight, and that will set us up for a beautiful June weekend! Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s! The mercury could dip into the upper 40s in the normally cooler locations. The sky will be mainly clear.
THE WEEKEND…
If you’re not a fan of heat and high humidity, you are going to love the weather this weekend! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and quite comfortable with very low humidity. Temperatures will be a little cooler than normal for the middle of June. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s. The normal, or average, high for June 13th is 79 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Tomorrow night will be mainly clear and quite cool. Overnight lows will be in the 40s in many outlying areas, and closer to 50 degrees in the larger cities. The record low for June 14th for the Greater Hartford Area is 45 degrees, set in 1979. The record low for Bridgeport is 49 degrees, set in 1978. Those records could be challenged if the sky remains clear, and if the wind is very light.
Sunday will be a lot like tomorrow, although there may be a few more clouds. Overall, we will enjoy a pleasant day with partly sunny skies, and highs in the low and middle 70s. The wind will be light, although an onshore breeze will develop during the afternoon.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy to clear and ideal for sleeping. Lows will range from 45-55.
NEXT WEEK…
This stretch of beautiful weather will last through most of next week! We may not see any showers until Friday at the earliest. An upper level low will spin around over the Southeastern United States for several days and it will drench that region with periods of heavy rain. Meanwhile, high pressure will dominate over the Northeast and that is great news for us.
Monday through Wednesday will feature near perfect weather conditions with partly to mostly sunny skies all 3 days. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 80 degrees. The humidity will remain low. The nights will be quite pleasant with lows in the 50s.
By Thursday, we may see an increase in cloud cover, but we don’t expect any rain. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s away from the coast.
The upper level low will eventually move northward with time, and it could bring showers to the state on Friday. Plus, the air will warmer and little more humid. Highs on Friday should be in the low to middle 80s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
