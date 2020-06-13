THE WEEKEND
If you’re not a fan of heat and high humidity, you are going to love the weather this weekend!
Record-breaking chill possible tonight
Tonight will be mainly clear and unusually cool. Overnight lows will be in the 40s in many outlying areas, and closer to 50 degrees in the larger cities. The record low for June 14th for the Greater Hartford Area is 45 degrees, set in 1979. The record low for Bridgeport is 49 degrees, set in 1978. Those records could be challenged if the sky remains clear, and if the wind is very light.
Nice again Sunday
Sunday will be a lot like today, although there may be a few more clouds. Overall, we will enjoy a pleasant day with partly sunny skies, and highs in the low and middle 70s. The wind will be light, although an onshore breeze will develop during the afternoon.
Cool Sunday night
Sunday night will be partly cloudy to clear and ideal for sleeping. Lows will range from 45-55.
NEXT WEEK
This stretch of beautiful weather will last through most of next week! We may not see any showers until Friday at the earliest. An upper level low will spin around over the southeastern United States for several days and it will drench that region with periods of heavy rain. Meanwhile, high pressure will dominate over the Northeast, providing for the slowly sinking air that brings fair weather.
Monday through Wednesday
Monday through Wednesday will be nearly perfect, with partly to mostly sunny skies all three days. Highs Monday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be near 80 degrees. The humidity will remain low. The nights will be quite pleasant with lows in the 50s.
Cloudier Thursday
By Thursday, we may observe an increase in cloud cover, but we don’t expect any rain. A warm front will be passing through the area, causing the cloud cover. It will be lacking the dynamics to cause rain. Temperatures should reach the lower 80s away from the coast. Humidity will start to increase as the wind turns more southerly.
Showers Friday
An isolated shower will be possible Friday. Southwesterly flow will be well-entrenched. A small ripple or two in that flow may be just enough to touch off an isolated shower or thunderstorm, especially given the expected afternoon heart and humidity. Highs on Friday should be in the low to middle 80s.
Hot & Humid Saturday
High heat and humidity will come Saturday. Highs could approach 90 inland and low 80s along the shoreline. We will have partly sunny, hazy conditions. During the late afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms may become possible as a storm system approaches from the west.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
