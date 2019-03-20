SPRING IS FINALLY HERE !!!
The transition from winter to spring is going smoothly! The vernal equinox will occur at 5:58 this afternoon. We had a hint of spring today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and middle 50s away from the coast. Near the coast, highs were in the 40s to near 50 degrees due to an onshore breeze. The water in Long Island Sound is still quite cold.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The first evening of the spring season will be pleasant! We’ll have a partly cloudy, moonlit sky, and temperatures will fall back through the 40s. Later tonight, we can expect increasing cloudiness and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 30-35.
UNSETTLED TOMORROW AND FRIDAY…
A storm will move up the coast tomorrow and tomorrow night. By Friday morning, the storm center will pass directly over Southern New England. The first batch of rain will arrive tomorrow morning. In the higher elevations, there could be a period of wet snow. Although more rain is possible tomorrow afternoon, it won’t be a washout. There should be a lengthy spell of dry weather. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
As the storm approaches tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, the rain could be moderate to heavy at times. You might even hear thunder at some point. Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The coastal storm will continue to move northward toward Coastal Maine during the day Friday. The steady precipitation will end, but showers are still possible throughout the day as a cut-off low aloft moves directly over New England. Wet snow may mix in over the higher elevations. Total rainfall from this storm will likely range from 0.5” to 1.5”. A northwest wind will gather strength throughout the day Friday, and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast.
Rain and wet snow showers will end Friday night and temperatures will dip to 30-35 across much of the state.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
The weekend will start out chilly. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s at best, which is below normal. The normal, or average, high will go from 50 degrees on Saturday (March 23rd) to 51 degrees on Sunday (March 24th). Plus, the strong northwest wind will continue. Gusts to 40 mph are possible and that will certainly add to the chill. At least, it will be a dry day with partly sunny skies. The sky will become clear Saturday night and the mercury will dip into the 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away to the north and east of New England. This will allow temperatures to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s! A northwesterly breeze will turn southwesterly during the afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will sweep through the state on Monday with a round of rain showers. Before the front arrives, temperatures should reach 50-55. Temperatures will then drop sharply late Monday and especially Monday night. The mercury will plunge into the upper teens and 20s by dawn Tuesday.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but breezy and unseasonably chilly with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday night will be quite cold. The combination of clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop to into the teens and lower 20s.
The chilly weather will continue Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s despite plenty of bright sunshine. At least the wind will be much lighter with high pressure drifting across New England.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
