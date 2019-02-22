9:00 PM UPDATE…
There is a thin layer of high clouds across the state this evening. In many locations, the stars are visible through the clouds. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s. One of the coldest locations is Warren, where the current temperature is 27 degrees. Other temperatures include: 31 degrees in Willington (Hall Memorial Middle School), 33 degrees in Hartford (Connecticut Science Center), and 35 degrees in New Haven (New Haven Academy School). Wind conditions range from calm in Meriden to northerly at 10 mph at the Waterbury/Oxford Airport. The wind will become very light statewide overnight.
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight. That means we can expect some very quiet weather. We’ll have a veil of high clouds much of the night, but there won’t be any precipitation. The wind will become very light. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening. It’ll be quite chilly overnight with lows ranging from 15-25.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
With high pressure in place, we can expect a pleasant start to the weekend. The sky will be partly sunny tomorrow and the wind will be light throughout the day. Temperatures will be slightly above normal with highs 40-45. Rain and sleet will develop Saturday night, probably before midnight. There may be pockets of freezing rain in portions of Northern Connecticut. Lows will be in the 30s. We expect little or no accumulation of sleet or ice before the precipitation changes to all rain.
A strong storm will track across the Great Lakes Region Saturday night and Sunday. Meanwhile, a warm front will move up the coast. Therefore, rain is likely Sunday morning along with areas of fog. Rain will taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon and we may get a peek at the sun before the day is over. Temperatures should reach 45-55. Rainfall totals from this storm will range from 0.50” to 1.0”, but there could be some totals between 1.0” and 1.5”.
MONDAY…
Monday will be partly to mostly sunny, but windy and much colder. The northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher. Gusts to 50 mph can’t be ruled out and isolated power outages are possible. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s. The wind will remain strong Monday evening then it will ease up a little overnight. Temperatures will fall into the teens and the wind chill will drop to near zero, if not below.
TUESDAY...
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. The wind chill will be in the single digits and teens most of the day. If the sky remains clear Tuesday night temperatures will drop to 5-15. At least the wind will become very light.
MIDWEEK...
The forecast for Wednesday is tricky. The GFS guidance model is still forecasting a period of light snow with a storm system moving through Southern New England. However, the European Model is not showing any signs of a storm for Wednesday. Instead, it is forecasting sunshine and a cold northwesterly wind. For now, we are forecasting light snow and highs around freezing. However, this forecast is highly subject to change!
THURSDAY & FRIDAY...
There is a good chance Thursday will be mostly sunny and cold with lows 15-20 and highs in the middle 30s. With clear skies and light winds Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas. Friday should start out sunny, but clouds may overspread the state during the afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to rise close to 40 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.