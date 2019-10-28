THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a nice start to the week, clouds will return tonight. The clockwise flow around high pressure centered over Nova Scotia will result in a northeasterly to easterly flow of moist air tonight. After a partly cloudy evening, a low overcast will overspread the state tonight. Spotty drizzle may develop in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will fall through the 50s then into the 40s this evening, but they will drop very little after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY...
High pressure will move very little tomorrow and Wednesday, and the moist onshore flow will continue. As a result, sunshine will be in very short supply. In fact, the sky will be generally overcast both days. There will be some drizzle and a few showers from time to time, but our weather will be dry a good part of the time. A weak surface trough could enhance the shower activity somewhat tomorrow night and Wednesday. Tomorrow will be cool with highs 55-60. Tomorrow night will be mild for late October with lows near 50. Highs on Wednesday should be in the low and middle 60s. Wednesday night will be unseasonably mild with lows in the 50s.
RAIN FOR HALLOWEEN & EARLY FRIDAY…
An intensifying storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Thursday and Thursday night. The trailing cold front will reach Connecticut early Friday morning. The result will be a period of rainy weather, which is not good timing for Halloween. During the day Thursday, we can expect showers or periods of rain. A strong southerly flow of mild air will develop in advance of the approaching cold front. Temperatures will rise into the 60s. Trick-or-Treaters will have to deal with rain Thursday evening, but it will be breezy and mild. The southerly wind will become much stronger Thursday night. Gusts to over 40 mph are possible and a Wind Advisory may be required. It is going to be a damp and balmy night with temperatures holding in the 60s. The southerly flow will transport plenty of moisture into Southern New England and the cold front will provide the lift. Therefore, showers are likely, some of which will be quite heavy. There may be a risk for a thunderstorm as well.
Rain will linger into early Friday morning, which is not good timing for the morning commute. There will be puddles and plenty of wet leaves. However, weather conditions will rapidly improve after the front passes through the state. Rain will end by late morning, then a partly sunny sky will take over during the afternoon, and a strong westerly wind could gust to 40 mph. Highs will be in the 60s, but cooler air will overspread the state Friday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and lower 40s, but the gusty wind will gradually subside.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
Overall, a nice weekend for early November. Plus, we’ll get an extra hour since Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end. Sunshine should mix with some clouds Saturday, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees. The mercury will dip into the 30s statewide Saturday night. DST officially ends at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will set our clocks back by 1 hour before we go to bed Saturday night. Sunday will be partly sunny and brisk with highs 50-55. High pressure will move into New England by late Sunday night. The combination of clearing skies and light winds could result of a very cold night with the mercury dipping into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
With high pressure in place, Monday should be mostly sunny and brisk with highs 50-55.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.