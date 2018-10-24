WHAT A DAY IN CT YESTERDAY…
First of all, it was a mild day in Connecticut. Temperatures reached the low and middle 60s in many parts of the state. The official high in Windsor Locks was 62 degrees and the high in Bridgeport was 64 degrees. The normal high for October 23rd for the Greater Hartford Area is 61 degrees.
Also, thunderstorms moved across the state during the afternoon and they produced hail in towns like Union, Hampton, and Staffordville, just to name a few! Also, we received video that showed a rotating storm in Sterling, Connecticut. It could have been a weak tornado, but we are not 100% sure at this point. However, that storm moved into Northern Rhode Island and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning! There was a chain of tornado warnings that extended from Rhode Island eastward into Massachusetts. Last night, the National Weather Service determined a tornado did in fact touch down in Lincoln, Rhode Island. This is just a preliminary report and there will be much more to come!
WEDNESDAY…
A coastal storm will move away from New England and into the Canadian Maritimes. On the heels of this storm, there will be a strong northwesterly wind. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. Highs will range from the 40s in the Litchfield Hills to 50-55 in most locations. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine and a passing shower is possible.
The air will continue to turn colder tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 30s and the wind chill will drop into the 20s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
We're in for a couple of very chilly days! Despite abundant sunshine, highs Thursday will only be in in the 40s and lower 50s. Plus, the northwest wind will remain gusty. Like today, gusts to 30-40 mph can be expected. The wind chill will be in the 30s much of the day!
Tomorrow night will be cold and a hard freeze is possible. The sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves closer to New England. In many outlying areas, the mercury will dip into the 20s by dawn.
Friday will be bright and sunny and the wind will be much lighter since high pressure will drift across New England. However, temperatures will only reach the 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
There is no doubt we’ll have to deal with a coastal storm this weekend. Rain could develop as early as Saturday morning. There may be snow or a wintry mix at the onset, especially in the higher elevations of Northern CT. Rain could be heavy at times, especially in the afternoon into Saturday night. We expect highs Saturday to range from the 40s inland to the lower 50s at the coast. Plus, an east or northeasterly wind could get quite strong with gusts to 40 mph near the coast. There is the potential for some coastal flooding since we’ll be just beyond the Full “Hunter’s” Moon, which is occurred yesterday. Tides will already be high due to the moon cycle and strong winds could push water levels even higher in Long Island Sound.
More rain can be expected on Sunday since this storm will slowly move up the coast. The storm center is expected to pass near or just to the west of Connecticut on Sunday. This track should push milder air into the state. Therefore, we are forecasting highs in the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
We should get a break from the rain on Monday. If we get enough sunshine, temperatures could reach or exceed the 60-degree mark. Another storm will pivot up the coast Monday night and Tuesday and there is the potential for another drenching rain. Highs Tuesday should be in the 50s due to the rain and a northeasterly flow.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
