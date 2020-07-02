TODAY…
The cut-off low that has been swirling around high above New England this week will finally move away to the east of our region today. That means the atmosphere won’t be as unstable, and there will be a lesser chance for showers and thunderstorms. Still, a few showers and storms will dot the state during the afternoon. Otherwise, it is going to be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. In a few locations, the temperature could rise very close to the 90-degree mark.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows will range from 66-70.
FRIDAY…
A backdoor cold front will move through Connecticut tomorrow. That means there will be a better chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The sky will be partly sunny, and the air will be a little cooler with highs 80-85.
Expect some showers and thunderstorms early tomorrow night, and then partly cloudy skies. It will be pleasant with lows 60-65.
THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a nice 4th of July! High pressure over Eastern New England should keep most of our region dry. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs 80-85. The humidity will be tolerable. It’ll be a very pleasant day for all outdoor activities!
Another front will move southward across Southern New England on Sunday. That means there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the middle 80s away from the coast.
NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures will be on the rise through the middle of next week, and the air will turn more humid. Monday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. By Wednesday, the mercury is expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees over interior portions of the state.
At some point, there could be a few showers and thunderstorms, but it is hard to predict which day will bring the greatest risk at this point.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
"Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved"
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
