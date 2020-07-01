THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Weather conditions will settle down this evening. The showers and storms that drenched parts of the state with heavy rain and even some large hail, will dissipate this evening. Later tonight, the sky will be partly cloudy and patchy fog will form. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
THURSDAY…
The cut-off low that has been swirling around high above New England this week will finally move away to the east of our region tomorrow. That means the atmosphere won’t be as unstable, and there will be a lesser chance for showers and thunderstorms. Still, a few showers and storms will dot the state during the afternoon. Otherwise, it is going to be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. In a few locations, the temperature could rise very close to the 90-degree mark.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows will range from 56-70.
FRIDAY…
A backdoor cold front will move through Connecticut on Friday. That means there will be a slightly better for a shower or thunderstorm. The sky will be partly sunny, and the air will be a little cooler with highs 80-85.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows 60-65.
THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a nice 4th of July! High pressure over Eastern New England should keep most of our region dry. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs 80-85. The humidity will be tolerable. It’ll be a very pleasant day for all outdoor activities!
Another front will move southward across Southern New England on Sunday. That means there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. The sky will be partly sunny, and highs will be in the middle 80s away from the coast.
NEXT WEEK…
Temperatures will be on the rise through the middle of next week, and the air will turn more humid. Monday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s. By Wednesday, the mercury is expected to reach or exceed 90 degrees over interior portions of the state.
At some point, there could be a few showers and thunderstorms, but it is hard to predict which day will bring the greatest risk at this point.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.