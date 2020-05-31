TONIGHT
Tonight will be chilly, due to clear skies, light wind, and dry air. Efficient “radiational cooling” will help the mercury to dip into the 50s and upper 40s under a mainly clear sky.
MONDAY, JUNE 1ST
It is going to be a cool start to the month of June. After beginning the day in the 40s, highs will only reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The normal high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with clouds by afternoon as the strong early June sun battles with chilly air aloft. We also expect a few spotty showers to develop during the late morning or afternoon as a fast-moving low pressure system moves through the region. By mid or late afternoon, the system and shower chance will have moves to the east of the state.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will start mostly sunny, but we should see an increase in cloud cover as a frontal system approaches New England from the west. A few showers will develop during the day; however, most of the showers will hold off until Tuesday evening. Daytime highs will be in the low and mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. A frontal boundary will come close to the state. At the same time, instability will grow as readings top off near 80 degrees. There will be some turning of wind with height. All of these factors suggest thunderstorms will be possible during the middle and late afternoon and that, perhaps, some may be strong.
THURSDAY
More thunderstorms will be possible Thursday. A cool front will be approaching from the northwest and there will be enough instability in tandem with the frontal discontinuity to initiate showers and thunderstorms.
FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEKEND
Fair weather will arrive Friday and last into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 while the sun shines in a partly cloudy sky.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.