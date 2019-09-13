THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Weather conditions will be ideal for the Friday Night Football games! The sky will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s. With high pressure centered to the east of New England later tonight, an ocean flow will allow clouds to overspread the state. There may be some patchy fog as well. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will continue to move away from New England. This will allow and a warm front and a cold front to approach the region from the west. Therefore, we’ll likely see more clouds than sun. A few showers may develop in the afternoon, but the best chance for showers will be in Western Connecticut toward evening. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s. The cold front will pass through the state tomorrow night, and there will be some instability. That means a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible. Some towns could get a hefty downpour. It is going to be a mild night with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
The front will move offshore on Sunday and a weak area of high pressure will give us a pretty nice day! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the air will be warm, but not too humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area for September 15th is 75 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
A disturbance will sweep through Connecticut on Monday with a round of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s. Cooler, drier air will overspread the state Monday night and temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and 50s by morning.
The rest of the week looks fantastic with a large area of high pressure setting up shop in the Northeast! Tuesday will be mostly sunny and refreshing with high in the lower 70s. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s in many locations Tuesday night. Wednesday will be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer. After a cool morning with lows near 50, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Friday will be partly sunny and warm with morning lows in the 50s, and afternoon highs around 80 degrees.
THE TROPICS…
Potential Tropical Cyclone #9 is currently passing through the Bahamas and it may become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm later today. The next name on the list is Humberto. Humberto is expected to move northward, paralleling the east coast of Florida (but remaining offshore) this weekend. The storm is then expected to move out to sea, away from the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina next week. At this point in time, the major guidance models have Humberto tracking out to sea far to the south of New England!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
