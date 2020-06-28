QUIET OVERNIGHT
The threat for strong thunderstorms will diminish tonight. With the loss of the sunlight’s energy, showers and thunderstorms will lose their steam, and they will weaken. As slightly drier air infiltrates thereafter, the sky will become partly cloudy and temperatures will cool into the 60s. Patchy fog will be possible where rain fell from today’s thunderstorms.
UNSETTLED NEXT WEEK
Monday through Wednesday
Cooler air will gradually move southward across New England Monday through Wednesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 80s. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to 80 degrees.
It is going to be unsettled from time to time as well with a cut-off low and a trough of low pressure hovering over New England. As a result, the air aloft will be cool and unstable bringing a lot of clouds just about every day. Instability will be elevated, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms, especially Monday, could have gusty wind and small hail.
Warmer Thursday
Hotter, more humid weather will return Thursday. Wind will turn southwesterly out ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs near 90 degrees will result inland. A partly sunny, hazy, and humid quality will also be part of the day. Showers and thunderstorms will come into the region during the afternoon as the cold front approaches the state during the evening.
More comfortable Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms will end either Thursday night or Friday morning. Drier, more temperate air will infiltrate the region. Partly sunny days with highs in the lower 80s will come Friday and Saturday, July 4th. Lows will be in the comfortable 50s Friday night and Saturday night. Sunday will prove nice, too, with highs in the mid 80s after lows in the upper 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
