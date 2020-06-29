UNSETTLED THIS WEEK
Today through Wednesday
Cooler air will gradually move southward across New England today through Wednesday. While it's still going to be warm, it's not going to be hot as it was yesterday. We achieved a high of 89 degrees at Bradley yesterday afternoon. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Highs tomorrow and Wednesday will be closer to 80 degrees.
It is going to be unsettled from time to time with a cut-off low and a trough of low pressure hovering over New England. As a result, the air aloft will be cool and unstable bringing a lot of clouds just about every day. Instability will be elevated, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms, especially Monday, could have gusty wind and small hail.
Warmer Thursday
Warmer, more humid weather will return Thursday. The wind will turn southwesterly out ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the mid 80s inland. A partly sunny, hazy, and humid quality will also be part of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely to move in during the afternoon as the cold front approaches the state during the evening.
More comfortable Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms will end either Thursday night or early Friday morning. Drier, more temperate air will move into the region. Partly sunny days with highs in the lower 80s will come Friday and Saturday, July 4th. Lows will be in the comfortable 50s Friday night and Saturday night. Sunday will prove to be nice, too, with highs in the mid 80s after lows in the upper 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
