WEDNESDAY RECAP…
Today started out cold and frosty with early morning lows in the teens and lower 20s. However, temperatures rebounded nicely this afternoon, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s. Plus, with high pressure in place, the wind was much lighter than it was 24 hours ago. We also enjoyed plenty of sunshine with just some patchy high clouds mixing in this afternoon.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
A quiet night across the state. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will settle back through the 30s early this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and 20s. There will be plenty of frost.
THURSDAY…
The warming trend will continue. High pressure will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast and a southerly flow of mild air will develop. Temperatures will reach the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees despite an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon.
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut for Thursday night, Friday and Friday night. Rain will overspread the state tomorrow evening, then it will become steadier and heavier after midnight. At least temperatures will remain well above freezing. Overnight lows will be close to 40 degrees. That means we don’t have to worry about any icy conditions.
FRIDAY…
Essentially, a washout with concerns for flooding. Rain will be heavy at times and there is the possibility of some thunder. Rain will taper off to showers Friday night. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-3”, but there could be even more in some locations. The heavy rain could result in localized poor drainage flooding during the day Friday. Although the rain will taper off Friday night, continued runoff could send some small streams and rivers over their banks. This is something we’ll have to watch closely since we’re not sure exactly where the heaviest bands of rain will develop.
The main storm center will track to the west of New England Friday. This is what meteorologists call and “inside runner”. Therefore, a strong southerly flow will push very mild air into Connecticut. Temperatures will rise through the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees! The southerly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher.
The air will remain mild Friday night. Lows will be in the 40s.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Weather conditions will improve, although slowly. A few showers will linger into Saturday and the sky will be mostly cloudy. However, temperatures will remain above normal with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind will turn northwesterly during the afternoon and it will become stronger.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite breezy, but not too cold for late December. Highs will be in the low and middle 40s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY…
A few flurries or snow showers are possible Monday, but overall, we’ll be in good shape for the holiday. Clouds will mix with some partial sunshine Monday, Christmas Eve Day. It’ll be breezy and chilly with highs in the lower 40s. Monday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s. Tuesday, Christmas Day, will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The wind should be light most of the day.
WEDNESDAY...
The European Model is forecasting a light snowfall for Wednesday with a storm slipping out to sea to the south of New England. However, the GFS Model is forecasting dry, milder weather. We will keep you updated with new information over the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
