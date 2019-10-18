TODAY, 10/18/19…
Today will still feature a breeze, but the wind will not be as intense as high pressure builds into the region from the west. Under abundant sunshine, expect highs between 55 and 60 – several degrees below average.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend forecast is still on track for some pretty stellar autumn weather! Under a clear sky with a diminishing wind, temperatures by tomorrow morning could dip to frosty levels inland. As a matter of fact, A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of the state, with the exception of the immediate shoreline from 3am to 8am tomorrow morning. So bring in those plants if you want to see them continue to thrive! Tomorrow afternoon, with ample sunshine, temperatures should rebound well into the 60s! Then, Sunday will be a few degrees milder.
Meanwhile, a tropical system that is currently located over the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to move over the southeastern US and then off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Late Sunday it should pass offshore, to the south of Connecticut, but close enough to perhaps spread some clouds over our state.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week, Monday looks to be mild with a mix of sun and clouds. Then, chances for rain increase Tuesday as a storm system moves through the region. Wednesday and Thursday, as of now appear to be dry and seasonable.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
