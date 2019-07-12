FRIDAY RECAP…
The temperature reached 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport this afternoon. That means the second heat wave of the year has now lasted 4 days! The temperature was 90 degrees on Tuesday, 92 Wednesday, 90 yesterday, and now 91 today. This year’s first heat wave also lasted 4 days and it ended last Saturday with a high of 96 degrees, the hottest temperature of the year (thus far). We’ve now had a grand total of 11 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees.
Parts of the state had torrential downpours very early this morning. In Wethersfield, 1.14” of rain fell in a short period of time. We also had a few pop-up showers this afternoon that produced heavy downpours. However, much of the day was dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will approach New England from the west tonight. The sky will become clear this evening. Plus, the air will turn a little cooler and less humid thanks to a drier northwesterly flow. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.
A NICE JULY WEEKEND…
The sky will be mostly sunny tomorrow, and highs will be near 90 degrees. However, the humidity will be in the comfortable range with dew points in the 50s and lower 60s. Even the beaches will be warm with highs in the 80s. A light northwest wind will turn southwesterly during the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be clear and pleasant, and that is great news since we have several big events taking place! We have the Riverfront fireworks in Hartford/East Hartford, and the Fireworks Extravaganza at Sailfest in New London.
A cold front will pass through the state by Sunday morning, but it will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore, we don’t expect any showers. That means Sunday will be another winner with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will be low thanks to a northwesterly flow.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will be in control of our weather early next week. Therefore, Monday is shaping up to be a very pleasant day with a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs in the 80s.
Thanks to a southwesterly flow, the heat and humidity will begin to ramp up again on Tuesday. Highs will be near 90 degrees, perhaps a little higher. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Wednesday, will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs 90-95. There will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon or evening. Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday…hot and humid with highs in the low and middle 90s. Once again, there will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm later in the day. The week will end will potentially the hottest weather of the summer. Temperatures could reach the middle to perhaps upper 90s Friday afternoon! A late day thunderstorm is possible.
With all of the heat in the forecast for next week and beyond, it seems likely we’ll see our 3rd heat wave of the year!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
