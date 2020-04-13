NOON HOUR UPDATE...
As expected, the week is off to a soggy and windy start...
As a powerful storm system moves through the region, rain will be heavy through this evening. Furthermore, the wind intensifies and could gust over 60 mph, leading to even more power outages. Also this afternoon, thunderstorms will be possible (although the greatest threat for severe weather will be to our west and southwest). Rain totals should come in between 1 and 2 inches, with locally higher amounts... given this, poor drainage flooding in the typically prone areas will be possible. Additionally, along the shoreline, with the upcoming high tide cycle in tandem with the onshore wind, minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible. Temperature-wise, temps peak in the 60s.
Once we get past today, tomorrow will be a dry/mild day with a mix of sun and clouds.
The rest of the week, temps trend cooler.
A storm system passes offshore Wednesday… it appears that most of the precip stays just to our east, but a shower can't be ruled out.
Thursday should be dry.
The weekend: there is some uncertainty (actually a lot of uncertainty) about a potential storm Friday night into Saturday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
HIGH WIND & HEAVY RAIN TODAY
Today will be stormy, with rain and high wind. A powerful storm system will pass to the west of New England. Rain is already here and will be heavy at times during the day. A few thunderstorms with downpours and additional gustiness will be possible, especially during the afternoon. The wet weather will begin to taper off this evening.
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut due to anticipated wind with this storm. A strong southerly wind will gust to 45-60 mph, if not higher. Power outages will be possible, thanks to the wind and water-loading of heavy rain on trees, both of which could help weaken and snap some limbs. It would be good idea to prepare for possible outages by charging up your phone and, if you have a private well, filling the tub with water for the bathroom – just in case.
The strong southerly flow will also pump very mild air into the state, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s. Weather conditions will continue to improve tonight as the storm moves rapidly northward into Canada. The high wind will diminish a bit, but it's still going to be windy.
TUESDAY
We’ll enjoy a quiet day with partly sunny, breezy conditions. Temperatures should peak in the upper 50s, perhaps even higher if cool air lags behind the departing storm.
WEDNESDAY
This is where the forecast becomes a bit tricky. We still think a storm will move off the coast to the south of New England, but its impact will be fairly small here in CT. We have maintained a small chance for showers in the forecast, especially in the morning. High temperatures could be held to the 40s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of the work week will be unseasonably chilly. Thursday is expected to start out partly sunny, but there will be a rising chance for rain during the afternoon as a weak disturbance approaches New England from the west. Highs should be close to 50.
Friday we'll have partly sunny skies, and highs in the 50 degrees.
THE UPCOMING WEEKEND
This weekend will bring fair, but cool weather to the state. High pressure will building to the region, bringing about partly sunny skies. The weather will be windier Saturday, thanks to a stiff gradient. As the gradient relaxes and high pressure comes closer, the wind will relax in kind.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
