THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Clouds will continue to overspread the state this evening. After midnight, there will be a chance for a shower, but any rainfall will be spotty and light. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s. We should be in good shape for the morning commute with dry weather expected across most of the state early in the morning.
BRIEFLY MILDER FRIDAY…
A cold front will sweep through the state tomorrow, during the late morning and early afternoon. In advance of the front there will be a southwesterly flow of mild air. Temperatures will rise into the 50s briefly, then the air will turn colder later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 30s and lower 40s by early evening. The front won’t have much moisture to work with, which means we won't have a heavy rainfall. However, showers are likely. The front will be accompanied by a gusty west to northwest wind. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are possible during the afternoon and evening. The wind chill will be in the 20s by early evening.
Friday night will be blustery and colder with lows in the 20s and lower 30s, and the wind chill will be in the teens.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will start out nice. Saturday will be mostly sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze in the morning, but the wind will subside during the afternoon as a ridge of high pressure moves into New England.
A storm will bring rain to the state late Saturday night and most of the day Sunday. The storm will track close to the coast of Southern New England, which is a warm track for Connecticut, and that's why we’re forecasting a mainly rain event. However, sleet and wet snow may mix in over the hills during the afternoon and early evening. This is when the atmosphere aloft may become just cold enough to support snow. It is going to be a breezy, raw day with highs only in the low and middle 40s.
While we don’t expect much snow in Connecticut, there is a good chance Upstate New York and much of Northern New England will see a pretty good snowfall. This is great news for skiers and snow lovers!
The storm will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and weather conditions will improve. The clouds will clear away, and a gusty northwest wind will gradually subside. Temperatures will dip into the 20s to near 30 by morning.
THANKSGIVING WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. A large area of high pressure set up shop across the Eastern United States on Tuesday. Therefore, it will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs 50-55.
Wednesday, the busy travel day before Thanksgiving, will be mostly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 50s. A strong cold front will sweep across the state with a round of showers. The air will turn much colder late Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Thanksgiving Day will be dry, but windy and quite chilly. Highs will be in the 40s, and the wind chill will be in the 20s and lower 30s. A west or northwest wind could gust to at least 40 mph.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
