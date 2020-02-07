FRIDAY RECAP…
It was a wild day of weather with rain, a few downpours, powerful winds, and temperatures that were in the 30s, 40s, and 50s across the state and all at the same time! It was caused by a strong storm system, the center of which passed very close to Connecticut. In fact, a new record was set for the lowest barometric pressure measured during the month of February in the Greater Hartford Area. The barometric pressure bottomed out at 28.65” at Bradley International Airport! The previous February record was 28.72”.
We also had to deal with damaging winds. The wind gusted to 60 mph in New London and Groton. Just offshore, there was a gust to 73 mph at New London Ledge!
We also saw a change to snow in parts of the state, and the snow came down pretty hard in some locations.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for most of Connecticut this evening, and a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for southern portions of Middlesex and New London Counties.
Gusty winds will usher much colder air into the state throughout the night. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and lower 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and 20s. Wind chill temperatures will dip into the single digits and teens. Any lingering precipitation will end early this evening, and the sky will become mainly clear overnight. The wind will gradually become less intense as the night progresses.
THE WEEKEND…
Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, but breezy and cold. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 30s across most of the state. The wind will become lighter later in the day.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and quite cold with lows in the teens to near 20! If the temperature drops below 17 degrees at Bradley International, it will be the coldest night since all the way back on January 23rd, when the mercury plunged to 8 degrees.
While high pressure will dominate our weather most of the weekend, it will slip offshore to the east of New England on Sunday. Therefore, an ocean flow will develop as the surface wind becomes southerly. This will result in a mostly cloudy sky, and there could be a few showers of snow or mixed precipitation. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s inland to possibly near 40 degrees at the coast.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will feature a mostly cloudy sky, and rain or wet snow showers are likely. Temperatures are expected to rise well into 40s thanks to a milder southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front. The front will settle to the south of New England Monday night.
A wave of low pressure will develop on the front on Tuesday. Therefore, we’ll likely have a cloudy day with a period of rain or a wintry mix. Highs are expected to range from 40-45.
As the wave of low pressure moves out to sea, we’ll see a return to dry, cool weather for midweek. Wednesday should be partly to mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s.
The forecast for the end of the week is quite tricky. This is where the guidance models diverge. The GFS is forecasting generally dry, progressively colder weather for Thursday and Friday with high pressure building into New England. However, the European Model is forecasting a storm for the end of the week. For now, we’ll lean toward the European Model solution. We are expecting a wintry mix and rain to develop on Thursday and the storm last into Thursday night and Friday morning. The storm will depart of Friday, then it will turn windy and colder as we go into the weekend. This forecast is very much subject to change, and we will be sure to keep you updated.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.