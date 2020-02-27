NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The steady rain is over and partial clearing is underway…
While there could be some lingering rain or snow showers in spots far inland, precip should end this afternoon.
The big story, statewide, will be the wind as it gets stronger this afternoon (gusts to/over 40mph are possible). Because of this, a WIND ADVISORY has been posted for all of CT through this evening. Colder air filters into the state on that gusty NW wind -- given this, our highs for today have been achieved and temps will gradually go down this afternoon. The wind will make it feel even colder this evening, expect wind chill values from 15-25.
Tomorrow, we end the week dry... but windy and cold. The 'feels like' temp in the morning will range from 5 to 15 degrees! By the afternoon, it will be 15-25 as the air temps peaks between 35 and 40.
The weekend forecast is on track: cold and breezy both days, also dry. Lows 15-20, Highs in the 30s.
Our next chance for precip comes late Monday… also by the middle of next week, temps trend milder. At the same time, the weather pattern looks unsettled with several chances for rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------------
TODAY…
A storm will lift away to the north of Connecticut today. The morning commute was a soggy one, but most of the rain is now gone! During the afternoon, we’ll see some partial clearing. However, a strong westerly wind will gust to 40 mph, perhaps even higher in some locations. Highs early in the day will be in the 40s to near 50, but temperatures will drop off during the afternoon as colder air moves into the state. By evening, temperatures will be falling through the 30s. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and 20s, and the wind chill will dip into the single digits and teens.
FRIDAY…
It will feel much more like winter again by the end of the week. Tomorrow will be partly sunny, windy, and cold with highs 35-40. A westerly wind will gust to 30-40 mph, and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s.
The air will turn even colder tomorrow night. The mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s by dawn Saturday, and wind chills will range from zero to 10 above.
A COLD WEEKEND…
Saturday, the last day of February, will be quite cold. Despite a partly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to reach freezing. Highs will only be in the low to middle 30s, but temperatures may not rise out of the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day.
Saturday night will be breezy and quite cold with lows 15-20. Wind chills will range from zero to 10 above.
March will get off to a cold start on Sunday. The sky will be mostly sunny, but highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. A stiff northwesterly breeze means wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s. With high pressure in place, Sunday night will be cold, but calmer. The sky will be partly cloudy, and lows will range from 15-25.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Monday, and this will allow a warm front to approach the region from the south. That means we’ll see some changes. Sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky as the day progresses. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. A wintry mix or rain may develop by evening.
A southerly flow will pump milder air into the state Monday night and Tuesday. If there is any frozen precipitation Monday evening, it will change to rain showers overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s. Tuesday will be mild with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The sky will be generally cloudy, and rain showers are likely.
A cold front will stall near or to the south of New England Tuesday night and Wednesday. Therefore, more rain showers are likely. Colder air will lag well behind the front and that means we’ll have another mild day with highs near 50.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.