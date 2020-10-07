***A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for all of Connecticut from 2pm to 2am ***
TODAY…
A potent storm system will track across Canada and far Northern New England today, dragging a fast-moving cold front across Connecticut this evening. In advance of the front there will be a strong southwesterly wind, and it will send temperatures rising into the low and mid-70s away from the coast. The wind could gust to, perhaps over, 50 mph! This could lead to isolated power outages given trees are still fully leafed. Additionally, there will be a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm from 3 to 8pm. The primary concern with any storms that develop will be a gusty/damaging wind.
Behind the front, the wind switches to the northwest and will usher much cooler air into Connecticut.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY...
Tomorrow will be sunny, windy and cooler. Highs will range from 60 to 65, but temperatures may have a tough time reaching 60 degrees in the Litchfield Hills. The northwest wind could gust as high as 40 mph.
Thursday night, the combination of a clear sky and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s in many outlying (low 40s elsewhere and along the shoreline). Scattered frost is possible in the normally colder locations.
We will end the week on a quiet note. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine Friday and we're forecasting seasonable highs (mid-60s).
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Thanks to a developing southwesterly wind, temperatures will rise dramatically heading into the weekend. In fact, we expect temperatures to soar into the mid and upper 70s away from the coast Saturday! The sky should be mostly sunny, although some clouds may mix in during the afternoon. A cold front will move southward across New England throughout the day, and it could generate an isolated shower in Connecticut Saturday night as it passes through the state. In the wake of the front, Sunday will be about 10 degrees cooler with a mix of sun and clouds.
There are still some big forecasting challenges for Monday, Columbus Day. A lot depends on the track of Hurricane Delta. Delta is currently a major hurricane and is heading toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. From there Delta will move northward across the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to slam into the U.S. Central Gulf Coast Friday night, near Louisiana. From there, Delta will weaken as it moves inland. The remnants should pass through the Mid-Atlantic Region early next week. Rain could reach Connecticut on Monday, but it is also quite possible high pressure over Northern New England will deflect the moisture to our south. The GFS is by far the wettest model, while the European model keeps us dry. If the GFS is correct, Monday would be damp and chilly with periods of rain and high in the 50s. If the European Model is correct, Monday will be partly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the 60s.
So right now, for Columbus Day, we are forecasting increasing cloudiness and a chance for rain in the afternoon. We are also forecasting highs 60-65. Given the uncertainty, this is highly subject to change, but we will be sure to keep you updated with new information as it comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
Meteorologists Mark Dixon & Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
SEPTEMEBER 2020…
September ended with a big rainstorm across much of Connecticut, but most of the month was very dry. We only had measurable rainfall on 6 of the 30 days, and there was a 16 day stretch from the 11th through the 26th where there was only a trace of rain. Total rainfall at Bradley International Airport was 2.11”, which is 1.77” below normal. It was also a little warmer than normal. The average temperature was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 86 degrees on the 8th, and the lowest temperature was 33 degrees on the 20th.
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
October is here! During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low drops from 46 degrees on the 1st to 37 degrees on the 31st. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice. It happened on October 2, 1927 and October 7, 1963. It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on October 18, 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
