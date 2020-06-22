MONDAY RECAP…
With a temperature eclipsing 90 for the 3rd consecutive day, our 1st heat wave of the year is official. The high at Bradley Int’l Airport, the climate station for the Hartford Area, was 94… just 1° shy of the record for June 22nd, from 1921!
Also, during the afternoon, isolated pulse type storms developed over eastern Connecticut. They produced very heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. In North Windham, over 2” of rain was received in less than an hour! As of 5pm, storms had diminished.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures drop through the 80s, into the 70s after sunset. Tonight will be clear to partly to cloudy with areas of fog likely developing along the shoreline. By daybreak, the mercury only drops to between 65 and 70 for lows, the humidity also remains up.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
It’s going to be another hot and humid one across CT tomorrow. In fact, temperatures Tuesday afternoon should reach or exceed the levels they did today. So that means another day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s! Therefore, we should easily go onto day #4 of our heat wave. Factoring in dew point values near 70, the heat index will go into the mid-90s. Furthermore, there will be an ongoing chance for isolated storms to pop up. Many towns will remain dry, but those that develop could produce torrential rain, gusty wind, hail and frequent lightning.
A better chance for rain with possibly thunderstorms comes Wednesday as a cold front heads in our direction. Then behind the front, temperatures trend cooler, relatively speaking (they’ll still be unseasonably warm but not *as* hot). Also, the humidity will drop a little Thursday and will be more noticeable Friday. We’ll end the week on a dry note with a partly to mostly sunny sky.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now, Saturday appears dry with highs in the 80s. Then Sunday, while not a washout, some rain or even thunderstorms may be possible. The humidity will also increase over the 2nd half of the weekend.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.