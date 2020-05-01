NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The steadier/heavier rain has exited CT… through the afternoon and evening hours, we’ll still see scattered showers move across the state. There is just the slightest chance for an isolated thunderstorm. While there could be a few breaks in the clouds, it will otherwise be a grey end to the week. Temps, however, trend a bit milder… topping out in the mid-60s in many spots.
The weekend forecast is essentially on track:
Saturday – mostly sunny, breezy, 65-70
Saturday night – chance for a passing shower
Sunday – morning clouds give way to sunshine, 70-75 inland/mid-60s at the coast
Outside of an early morning shower Monday, next week looks dry/tranquil… with temps by mid-week, while comfy, a bit below average for early May.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY (MAY 1st)…
Heavy rain will quickly taper off to showers this morning. There will only be a few scattered showers and potentially a thunderstorm or two during the afternoon. We could get a peek at the sun this afternoon, but the sky will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the 60s. Rainfall totals for this storm, including yesterday, should range from 1-2” across much of the state.
Lingering showers will end tonight, and temperatures will dip into the 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
Saturday is looking great with mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. There will be a strong northwesterly breeze, which means shoreline communities will see the mildest temperatures.
There is the potential for even warmer weather on Sunday! A west-southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front could push temperatures into the 70s away from the coast! How high temperatures climb will greatly depend on how much sunshine we’ll see. With full sunshine, temperatures could reach 75-80, but we think there will be just enough clouds to hold temperatures down a bit. We are forecasting 74 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, but it could be warmer. A steady onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 60s.
A fast-moving storm system will pass to the south of New England Sunday night. It could bring a period of rain, but the wet weather should end by dawn Monday. Lows will be near 50.
MONDAY…
Monday will be partly sunny, and there will be a gusty northwest wind. The air will be cooler, but still pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TUESDAY…
A storm system will move off the Carolina Coast on Tuesday, but it will pass out to sea far to the south of New England. That will leave us with a nice day, although the northwesterly flow will keep temperatures below normal. Highs are expected to range from 60-65, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
WEDNESDAY…
It is going to be another cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The normal high for May 6th is 68 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. While cool, our weather will remain quiet with partly to mostly sunny skies.
THURSDAY…
No major changes are anticipated. Thursday will be pleasant with partly to mostly sunny skies. The morning will be chilly with lows 35-40, and the afternoon will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
