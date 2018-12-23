RIVER FLOODING
After Fridays 1.5-3.5” of rain, river flooding has persisted. Flood warnings continue for the full length of the Connecticut River and portions of the Housatonic River. In most cases, the flooding has been minor and will stay so, only impacting the lowest of flood plain near the river. Most of the river flooding should subside by Christmas morning.
CLOUDS & SNOW TONIGHT
Changes to the weather will come tonight that may bring a touch of wintry weather to the state, just in time for Christmas Eve. Clouds will start to move over the state tonight as a storm system starts to make inroads from Pennsylvania and New York. The storm will be the combination of two systems: a clipper from the Great Lakes and a weak wave arriving from the Tennessee Valley. After midnight, snow or snow showers will break out across the state, first in western Connecticut, then gradually east. By 3 AM, there will be snow or snow showers across the state. Close to and south of I-95, snow will mix with rain, as the warm water temperature of Long Island Sound will overcome the snow and melt it. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.
CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY
Light snow Christmas Eve
There may be a continued chance for a little snow Christmas Eve, especially during the morning. It will continue to deliver a period of light snow or a wintry mix of snow and rain, with the steadiest before 9 AM. Right now, we think most of the precipitation will be light snow, with any mixing reserved for areas immediately along I-95. Accumulations will be light, totaling a coating-2” by noon.
This system will slip out to sea Monday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny and a brisk northwest breeze will develop. A brief rain or snow shower may pass during the afternoon but will be of little consequence. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Monday night will be mainly clear. Temperatures will fall back into the 20s by Christmas morning.
Sunny Christmas Day
Christmas Day will be mostly sunny, breezy and seasonably cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the teens to near 20 degrees Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY
Pleasant Wednesday
We will enjoy storm-free weather Wednesday as high pressure glides from the central Appalachians and over the skies of New England. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and it will be breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Wednesday night will be clear and cold with a diminishing wind. Temperatures will dip into the range of 15-25.
A storm late Thursday - Friday
The next storm will take aim at the Northeast later in the week. We can expect increasing cloudiness Thursday, and rain or a wintry mix should develop in the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
The storm system will move through the Northeast on Friday, but the atmosphere will be much warmer by then. Therefore, we expect periods of rain Friday with highs near 50 degrees, if not well into the 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND
Next weekend will begin pleasantly as high pressure builds into the region from Upstate New York. Friday’s departing storm will help stir wind and add a few clouds to the sky early in the day, but the trend will be for chilly, sunny weather.
Fair, but colder weather will come Sunday. Arctic air will become established across New England, thanks to good cold air transport from Canada. Highs will be near freezing and lows will be in the teens. The sky will be partly to mostly clear all day.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
