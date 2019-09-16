THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A large high pressure system centered in Eastern Canada will build southward into New England tonight and tomorrow. It will deliver cooler, drier air. The sky will become clear this evening, and we’ll have a mainly clear sky overnight. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 45-55.
THE REST OF THIS WEEK…
High pressure will set up shop in the Northeast for the rest of the week, and that means we’ll enjoy a lengthy stretch of gorgeous weather! Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower 70s, which is a little cooler than normal. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford area for September 17th is 75 degrees. The mercury will then dip into the upper 40s tomorrow night. Wednesday will be coolest day of the week with highs 65-70. Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness, but overall a very pleasant day. Wednesday night will be the chilliest night of the week with lows 40-45!
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, and the air will turn progressively warmer. After a chilly morning, temperatures are expected to reach 70-75 Thursday afternoon. Thursday night will be clear, calm, and quite cool with lows in the 40s. The morning chilly will wear off quickly on Friday. In fact, the afternoon will be pleasantly warm with highs 75-80!
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
The warming trend will peak next weekend! Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low and middle 80s. Sunday should be partly to mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with highs in the middle 80s! It is the last weekend of the summer season since autumn will officially begin early Monday, September 23rd with the equinox occurring at 3:50 in the morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s. An approaching cold front could stir up a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
THE TROPICS…
Hurricane Humberto is expected to pass close to or to the north of Bermuda Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Some models suggest Humberto will take a turn to the north or northwest later this week, but all models keep the hurricane well to the east of New England through the weekend. Humberto could become a major Category 3 Hurricane later tonight or tomorrow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
