THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a dry, comfortable start to this week, we are now at the beginning of a long stretch of warm, humid weather. Tonight, will be mild and muggy with lows in the 60s. Areas of low clouds and fog will form due to the moist onshore flow. Spotty drizzle may also develop later tonight, and it could linger into early tomorrow morning.
FRIDAY…
With high pressure offshore, a southerly flow will continue to pump high humidity into the state. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s. The air will also be quite warm with highs in the upper 80s away from the coast. Beach temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a chance for an isolated shower or two in Western Connecticut during the afternoon or early evening. However, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be across New York State and Pennsylvania.
THE FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Summer officially arrives on Saturday, June 20th at 5:44 in the afternoon, and it is certainly going to feel like summer throughout the weekend, and well beyond! After some early morning low clouds and fog, Saturday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees, and the air will be humid with dew points at least in the 60s. The heat index (what you feel) will likely range from 90-95. Sunday, Father’s Day, won’t be quite as warm with highs in the 80s. However, the air will remain quite humid. There will be relief at the beaches both days with highs in the 70s and lower 80s.
With the remnants of an upper level low passing through the region, isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the heat of the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. However, they will be hit or miss. Some towns could get a good downpour (which is what we really need), but many cities and towns could go through the weekend completely dry.
NEXT WEEK…
The hot, humid weather will continue through at least Thursday. Each day the mercury will rise close to 90 away from the coast, although Thursday may be slightly cooler with highs mostly in the 80s. Tuesday is shaping up to be the hottest day with highs in the lower 90s. The first heat wave of the year is possible. All we need are 3 consecutive days of 90-degree heat to have an official heat wave in Connecticut. It’ll be close! Monday will be partly sunny, and scattered showers are possible during the afternoon and evening. Tuesday may be rain-free. The risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday. We may have a better chance for showers and storms on Thursday as a frontal boundary approaches the region.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
