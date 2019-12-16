A MESSY STORM ON THE WAY…
This evening will be quiet, but snow will overspread the state from southwest to northeast roughly between 11pm and 2am. Snow will become heavy at times, then it will change to sleet and freezing rain especially to the south of Hartford by dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 20s inland to near 30 at the coast.
TUESDAY…
It is going to be a very tricky morning commute with snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain depending on where you live. In Northern Connecticut, snow will change to sleet and freezing rain as the morning progresses. In southern portions of the state, sleet and freezing rain will change to a cold rain. Total snowfall is expected to range from 1-3” near the 1-95 corridor to 3-5” over interior portions of the state. There could be locally higher amounts of up to 6” of snow in the higher elevations of Northern Litchfield County and perhaps Northern Tolland County. There will also be a significant amount of ice due to a period of freezing rain. Interior portions of the state could see a 0.10” to 0.40” of ice accretion. Isolated to scattered power outages are possible, but we don’t anticipate a widespread power outage event. Temperatures will slowly rise tomorrow with highs ranging from near freezing in the Litchfield Hills, to 33 or 34 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area, to the mid and upper 30s near the coast. While, conditions won’t be good for the afternoon ride home, there will be a big improvement over the morning commute.
The center of this storm will track just to the south of New England tomorrow. This track will lock cold air in at the surface, but there will be enough warming aloft to change the snow over to an icy mix and a cold rain for some. The storm will move away to the east of Cape Cod tomorrow night, and that’s when the wintry precipitation will come to an end. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and 20s by morning.
WEDNESDAY…
An arctic cold front will move into the state Wednesday afternoon. We’ll start out the day with partly sunny skies and temperatures will rise well into the 30s. However, snow showers and snow squalls will accompany the front Wednesday afternoon. Some towns could pick up a quick 1” of snow and this could make for slippery travel during the evening commute in parts of the state. By evening, a strong northwesterly wind will send temperatures dropping into 20s and the wind chill will dip into the single digits and lower teens. As the night progresses, the wind chill will drop to between zero and 15 below!
THURSDAY…
Thursday will be sunny, but windy and very cold. Highs will range from 15 degrees in the Litchfield Hills to 25 degrees at the coast. For the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around or just over 20 degrees. With a northwest wind gusting to over 30 mph, the wind chill will be in the single digits most of the day.
High pressure will approach New England from the west Thursday night, and that means the wind will gradually subside. The mercury will dip into the single digits and lower teens under a clear sky.
FRIDAY…
Another sunny day with high pressure in place. After a very cold start, temperatures should reach the mid to upper 20s during the afternoon. While the wind won’t be too strong, there will be enough of a northerly breeze to notice.
THE LAST WEEKEND BEFORE CHRISTMAS…
Good news! We don’t have to worry about any storms! Plus, temperatures will begin to rise. Saturday will be cold with morning lows 5-15, but afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 30s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind will be light.
Sunday will be even better! Morning lows will be in the 20s, but afternoon highs will range from 38-45. The sky should be partly sunny.
NEXT WEEK…
The nice weather will carry over into Monday. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky, and highs in the low to middle 40s.
It looks like Tuesday, Christmas Eve Day, will be dry and mild with highs in the 40s. Wednesday, Christmas Day, should be dry and colder. Temperatures could be held to the 30s to near 40 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
