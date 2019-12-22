WINTER HAS ARRIVED
Hope you enjoyed the pleasant weekend we had across Connecticut, as we officially welcomed in the winter season. Though, it won’t be feeling like the season for a while. If you’re not a fan of the snow and cold, you’re really going to like the forecast for the next several days. Of course, those who are hoping for a white Christmas this year are out of luck!
MONDAY
Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies, and a westerly breeze that will help boost our temperatures into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s! Keep in mind our normal daytime high for this time of year is around 38 degrees. Monday night will be clear and cool, with low’s near 30.
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY
Santa won't need to bundle up too much here in Connecticut, as our temperatures will be above normal through the holiday! Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be pleasant days that will feature partly to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the middle 40's. No travel troubles throughout the New England area, if you're heading out of town.
THURSDAY AND BEYOND
Thursday also looks like a dry and pleasant day with highs in the upper 30's and lower 40's. As we head towards the end of the week and upcoming weekend, we may have a bit of a wintry mix and rain to contend with. Our models are in disagreement with the timing of this next system, so we'll keep you posted as we get more information into the weather center.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
