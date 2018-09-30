10:00 PM UPDATE…
It is the final evening of September and it certainly feels like fall. The cool spots are Washington, Willington, Litchfield, and Lakeville, where the current temperature is 50 degrees. The warmest readings are at the coast, where the temperature is 66 degrees in New Haven and Bridgeport. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s over interior portions of the state. Dew point temperatures range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Winds are generally very light. However, Bridgeport has a southwesterly wind that is averaging 9 mph. The sky is clear to partly cloudy at this hour.
Previous Discussion…
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET…
This last day of September was quite pleasant. We had a chilly morning low of 43 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is the coolest temperature of the month. The high this afternoon was 69 degrees, which is very close to the normal high of 70 degrees for September 30th. However, September will go into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature at Bradley International will come in at 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September in 113 years of record keeping (records date back to 1905)! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal. Other parts of the state were even wetter.
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59”. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The sky will be partly cloudy, perhaps mostly cloudy at times. Temperatures will quickly fall back through the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s, but some upper 40s are possible in the normally cooler spots, especially if we have more in the way of a clear sky.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 1ST…
A front will be draped across Connecticut tomorrow, the first day of October! Because of this, there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. While a light rain shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon or evening, most of the day will be dry. Many towns will remain completely dry. It’ll be a mild day with highs in the low to mid-70s. For comparison, the normal (or average high), for October 1st is 69° for the Greater Hartford Area.
TUESDAY…
The front will be in the vicinity or perhaps just to the north of Connecticut on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a wave of low pressure will approach New England from the west during the afternoon. While a shower is possible in the morning, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will come in the late afternoon and evening. Some showers and storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds in parts of the state. Forecasting temperatures for Tuesday is difficult. If the sky remains cloudy or mostly cloudy throughout the day, highs will be in the 70s. However, with a little more sunshine, we may have a shot at 80 degrees. No matter what the high is, the air will be a bit muggy. Showers and storms will end Tuesday night when the wave of low pressure slips out to sea to the east of New England.
WEDNESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will move into New England and we’ll see a return to tranquil weather. There may be some fog and lingering clouds early in the morning. Otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Morning lows will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees, and afternoon highs will be in the 70s.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach the region from the west. In advance of the front, there will be a south or southwesterly flow of warmer air. The sky will be partly sunny and temperatures will rise through the 70s to near 80 degrees. The front may come through with isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms late Thursday or Thursday night.
FRIDAY…
With the front moving away to the south and east of New England, we can expect a return to dry, slightly cooler weather. We are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
NEXT WEEKEND…
High pressure will move across Eastern Canada Saturday, and cooler air will filter southward across New England. We are forecasting highs in the lower 70s. With an onshore flow, the sky should be partly to mostly cloudy.
The wind flow may turn southwesterly again on Sunday. If that happens, there is the potential for an unseasonably warm day. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees. At this point, it looks like most, if not all, of the weekend will be dry.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
