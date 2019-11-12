BIG CHANGES TODAY…
A storm will track through New England today, and it will drag a strong cold front across Connecticut this morning. The changes we’ll see will be dramatic! This morning we're starting out mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. By lunchtime, temperatures will drop through the 30s and 40s, perhaps the 20s in the Litchfield Hills. By late afternoon, temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s, and the wind chill will be in the teens and lower 20s!
We will also have to deal with some snow today. Precipitation is starting out as rain this morning, but it will change to snow from northwest to southeast from mid-morning through mid-afternoon. The snow will end in Southeastern Connecticut by 4:00 pm. Snowfall accumulations will range from a coating to 1”, but up to 2” of snow is possible in the hills. Road surfaces are still warm, but they could become slick in spots during the afternoon and evening as temperatures drop below freezing.
The sky will become clear tonight, but it will be windy and bitterly cold. Temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening, then into the teens tonight. The wind chill will plunge to 0 to 10 above!
WEDNESDAY…
It is going to be a tough morning at the bus stop with the possibility of record cold. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 13th, is 18 degrees, set in 2001. The record low for Bridgeport is 23 degrees, set in 1986. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but windy and very cold with highs only in the range of 27-34. The wind will subside later in the day as high pressure moves into New England.
If the sky remains clear tomorrow night, temperatures will drop into the teens and perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations.
THURSDAY…
Record cold is possible Thursday morning. The record low for the Greater Hartford Area for November 14th is 15 degrees, set in 1986. The record low for Bridgeport is 20 degrees, also set in 1986. High pressure will move offshore to the east of New England Thursday and a south to southeasterly flow will develop. Therefore, the cold air will begin to moderate. Temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher in the afternoon. The ocean flow will also result in an increase in cloud cover. There is a chance portions of Southern New England will see a little snow or rain shower activity late Thursday and Thursday night. The best chance for precipitation should be across Rhode Island, Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. However, a snow or rain shower can’t be ruled out here in Connecticut.
MILDER FRIDAY…
A storm will begin to move up the coast, and a cold front will move into far Northern New England. Neither system will impact our weather on Friday. We expect a mainly dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Plus, the air will turn even milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s! The cold front will pass through Connecticut by late Friday night, and a northerly flow of colder air will be in place by Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND…
An Arctic high pressure system will roll into Northern New England on Saturday. The northerly flow around that high will deliver a shot of chilly air. Lows Saturday morning will range from 25-30, and afternoon highs will only be near 40, give or take a few degrees. Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s.
High pressure will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Sunday, while low pressure spins around off the Southeast Coast of the United States. The east to northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will likely spread a deck of ocean clouds into Connecticut. It’ll be a chilly day with highs in the 40s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
By Monday, rain from the offshore storm could reach Connecticut, but it may have a hard time with high pressure and dry air in place over Northern New England. For now, we are forecasting a cloudy day with a chance for rain in the afternoon. Highs should be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
