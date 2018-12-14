FRIDAY RECAP…
We started out the day with a good deal of sunshine, but clouds took over this afternoon. Temperatures reached the 40s in many parts of the state and the mildest weather was near the coast. In fact, the temperature in Groton and New Haven reached 48 degrees! Even in Windsor Locks, we finally had a day with above normal temperatures. This was a welcome change after 10th consecutive days with colder than normal temperatures.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
The sky will be mostly cloudy and a few light rain showers will develop. The best chance for showers will be in Southern Connecticut. Temperatures will be close to 40 degrees this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and lower 40s with the milder temperatures near the coast.
THE WEEKEND…
2 coastal storms slip out to sea to the south of New England this weekend. The first storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow, but it will have a minimal impact on Connecticut. Most of the precipitation will remain south of New England. That means tomorrow will be mainly dry. In fact, dry air poised to our north will attempt to erode the cloud cover. That means some sunshine will likely mix with the clouds, especially in Northern Connecticut. Plus, it is going to be a comfortable day with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. That’s good news if you have plans to bring your Christmas tree home or if you still have some outdoor decorating to do.
Colder air will overspread the state from north to south tomorrow night. Temperatures will drop into the 20s in many parts of Connecticut under a partly cloudy sky.
The second coastal storm will take a more northerly track Saturday night and Sunday and that means the dry weather will come to an end. A wintry mix and rain will develop Sunday morning then we can expect a cold rain across most of the state during the afternoon and evening. We’ll be caught between the storm to our south and high pressure to our north. The result will be a raw northeasterly wind. This will limit highs to the 30s and lower 40s. While most of the state will have wet roads on Sunday, portions of Northern Connecticut may have to deal with slick roads conditions due to the period of mixed precipitation.
Rain or a wintry mix should end later Sunday night and temperatures will drop to near 30 degrees. Once again, we may have to deal with slippery travel in some parts of the state Sunday night and during the Monday morning commute.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a pretty good chance for a snow or rain shower in the afternoon as the jet stream carves out a trough over the Northeastern States. Highs will be in the lower 40s and a northwesterly breeze will get a little stronger during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs only in the 30s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with lows in the teens and highs 40-45. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, but it won’t be as windy as Tuesday.
A storm will move into the Great Lakes Region on Thursday. In advance for the storm milder air will stream northward into Southern New England. Temperatures will rise into the 40s to near 50 degrees. The sky will become mostly cloudy and a couple of rain showers will develop, but most of the day should be dry.
We’ll have a better chance for precipitation on Friday with a potential coastal storm. At this point, the guidance models are not in agreement with the storm track. The European Model is forecasting rain with a storm track close to the coast. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting a colder and more progressive storm. For Connecticut, that would mean a period of rain, snow, or mixed precipitation. Since that storm is still a week away, many things could change. We’ll be sure to keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
