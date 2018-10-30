TUESDAY RECAP…
It was a breezy, cool day with highs ranging from the middle 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 50s in New Haven and Bridgeport. In the Greater Hartford Area, the high was close to 50 degrees. The normal, or average, high for October 30th is 58 degrees. The northwest wind gust to over 20 mph at times. The sky was mostly cloudy this morning, but sunshine took over this afternoon as drier air moved into the state in advance of high pressure.
After a warm start to October, we have now had a long stretch of cool weather. Since the 12th of October, there have only been 3 days with an average temperature that was normal or slightly above normal. 14 of those days, including today, were all cooler than normal. It looks like October will average out very close to normal when all is said and done and we only have one more day to go!
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
A ridge of high pressure will move into the Northeast tonight. Therefore, the sky will remain clear and the wind will quickly subside. Temperatures will drop back through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 28-35. Some partial cloudiness may sneak into the state toward dawn.
HALLOWEEN…
High pressure will shift to the south and east of New England tomorrow. At the same time, an area of low pressure and its associated warm front will take aim and Northern New England. The result will be a south to southwesterly flow of milder air across Connecticut. Temperatures will reach 60 degrees, if not higher, tomorrow afternoon! At the time the ghouls and goblins go out candy-seeking, temperatures will fall back through the 50s, which is quite pleasant for late October. Showers are possible to the north of Connecticut, but our weather will likely remain dry. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, but overall it will be a very comfortable Halloween evening! Temperatures may could remain above 50 degrees later tomorrow night.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
November will begin with unseasonably warm weather on Thursday! Temperatures will rise into the 60s. However, it will all depend on the position of a front that will lie somewhere across Southern New England. For now, we believe Connecticut will be on the warm side of the front. We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine and a shower is possible, especially in northern portions of the state.
By Friday, a storm system will move into the Northeast and it will bring showers or periods of rain. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms depending on the where the warm front is located. A southerly breeze will keep our weather unseasonably mild. Morning lows will be in the 50s and afternoon highs will be in the 60s.
Showers are likely Friday night and there may be a risk for a thunderstorm. The southerly breeze will strengthen and therefore temperatures will be quite mild for early November. Overnight lows will range from 55-60.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF NOVEMBER…
The storm will race through New England on Saturday and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut. Showers are likely in the morning and a thunderstorm is possible. Even after the front passes through, there may be a few lingering showers in the afternoon and the sky will remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures should manage to reach the 60s for one more day.
High pressure will move into the Northeast for the second half of the weekend. Therefore, Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days with mostly sunny skies, a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 50s.
Don’t forget to turn your clocks back 1 hour when you go to bed Saturday night. That is when Daylight Saving Time will come to an end (officially at 2 am Sunday). While this weekend will be 1 hour longer, the sun will set earlier. Sunset on Saturday will be at 5:42 pm, but the sun will set at 4:41 Sunday afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, we are forecasting dry weather on Monday. Sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon and it should be seasonably cool with highs in the 50s.
By Tuesday, a southerly flow of moist, mild air will develop ahead of the next storm system. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers. Temperatures could top out near 60 degrees.
MONDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
Severe weather occurred in Southern New England yesterday morinng. The National Weather Service investigated damage that occurred in North Stonington to see if that location was hit by a tornado or some other form of severe weather. They determined the damage was caused by an EF0 tornado with winds of 65-85 mph. The path width was 100 yards wide and 2.3 miles long. The tornado touched down, lifted, then touched down again several times.
An EF0 tornado was also confirmed on Fishers Island (NY) at around 7:35 yesterday morning. Estimated maximum wind speeds were 65-85 mph and the path length was approximately 2 miles long. It was this storm that produced the tornado in Southeastern Connecticut. Another confirmed tornado struck Woods Hole, Massachusetts. It was a small EF0 tornado with maximum winds speeds 60-65 mph, a path width of 10 yards and a path length of 0.1 miles. Both of these tornadoes were associated with waterspouts that moved onshore then became a tornado.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
