MONDAY, JUNE 1ST
It is going to be a cool start to the month of June. After beginning the day in the 40s, highs will only reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The normal high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with a few clouds by afternoon as the strong early June sun battles with chilly air aloft. We also expect a few spotty showers to develop during the late morning or afternoon as a fast-moving low pressure system moves through the region. While there's still a chance for an isolated shower tonight, it will be very limited in nature.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will start partly sunny, but we should see an increase in cloud cover as a frontal system approaches New England from the west. A few showers will develop during the day; however, most of the showers will hold off until Tuesday late afternoon and evening. Daytime highs will be in the low 70s, again, a bit below normal.
WEDNESDAY
Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. A frontal boundary will come close to the state. At the same time, instability will grow as readings top off near 80 degrees. These factors suggest thunderstorms will be possible during the middle and late afternoon and that, perhaps, some may be strong.
THURSDAY
Thursday is looking like a pretty good day with temps coming in close to 80 under mostly sunny skies.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND
Fair weather will arrive Friday, and for the most part, will last into the weekend. Highs will be near the 80 degree mark inland, and just a tad cooler along the shoreline. The only fly in the ointment will be Saturday. We run the slight risk for a shower, but it's not looking like a big deal at this point.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
