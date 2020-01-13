RECORDS YESTERDAY
Records for January 12 were shattered. The old record highs were 60° in Hartford and 53° in Bridgeport. Today’s warmth blew those away: highs reached 70 in Hartford and 69 in Bridgeport.
COOLER THIS MORNING
You can expect colder weather out the door this morning. Lows are in the upper 20s and lower 30s, so grab that winter coat before you head out the door!
THE WEEK AHEAD
Cooler Today and Tomorrow
All of today and most of tomorrow will be dry and cooler. Highs will be in low-40s and lows will be in the 20s. These readings are still about 5-10° above average. The cooler weather comes with fair weather, courtesy of a high pressure system that's moved into the region from the Great Lakes. The only thing we'll have to deal with today is cloud coverage.
Tuesday night through Friday
No major storms are in sight through the extended period, just a few small ones. Tomorrow afternoon into early Wednesday, the models are indicating at least a chance for isolated areas of light rain. Then, with the arrival of some colder air Thursday, there appears to be a better chance for rain and perhaps some snow along a cool front, in conjunction with an area of low pressure following along the boundary. The wind will also increase after Thursday’s storm passes, eventually sending some colder air into the state. By Friday, highs may only reach the 30s.
Snow and rain this Saturday
A rather potent coastal storm is forecast to move along the coast at a time when an adequate supply of cold air will be available in New England to support snow. There could be mixing and/or rain in parts of the state, depending on the track of the storm system.
Cold and breezy Sunday
After a few flurries pass early, Sunday will be breezy and seasonably cold. Highs will be around freezing and lows will reach into the teens Sunday night.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.