THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After reaching 45 to 50 midday, temperatures have been dropping as colder air filters into the state on a strong northwest wind (at times gusting to over 50 mph!). This evening, temperatures drop through the 30s and into the 20s; factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the teens if not single digits! So if you’re heading out, you’ll need the winter coat. Additionally, you may encounter a brief burst of snow --- but isolated snow showers should diminish as the evening progresses. Overnight, clouds clear out and temperatures bottom out in the teens inland, near 20 along the shoreline. Taking into account the wind, we’ll wake up to wind chill values in ranging from 5 below zero, to 5 above!
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow, the wind will be breezy… but it won’t be *as* windy with high pressure building into the region. This translates to not only a diminishing wind, but dry and bright weather as we close out the workweek. During the afternoon, we’re forecasting highs in the mid to upper 20s (but at times feeling more like the teens).
THE WEEKEND…
What a 180 from last weekend, when record warmth was achieved!
A substantial, significant system will take aim on Southern New England, arriving Saturday. We’ll start the day with limited sunshine, as clouds increase. Snow develops by Saturday afternoon statewide before a transition (from south to north) to a mix and then rain as we progress from Saturday evening into the early overnight hours. We could see a several hour period of accumulating snow, before the transition occurs. Right now, we’re thinking we could see 1-2” of snow across coastal-southeastern CT, then 2-5” inland --- with the greatest amounts (possibly in excess of 5”) form the Litchfield Hills, where we’ll see snow the longest (perhaps no transition there).
Our latest model runs are consistent on a more progressive, or faster system. Given this, we think any precipitation should be over well before daybreak Sunday. Over the 2nd half of the weekend, we expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 40; however, a breeze will make it feel a bit colder.
NEXT WEEK…
MLK, Jr. Monday, we enter what will likely be a prolonged period with temperatures running not only below average, but below freezing. At the same time, the pattern will be quiet, featuring a stretch of dry, bright weather. Essentially, expect lows in the teens and single digits, then highs in the 20s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
LAST WEEKEND’S RECORD WARMTH…
Saturday, new records were set for January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for January 12 (Sunday) were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
