THE 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND
Pleasant today
Independence Day will bring good weather! The backdoor cold front will be positioned to the south and west of New England, and high pressure over eastern New England should keep most of our region dry. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, but I wouldn’t change your outdoor plans due to this risk. We are forecasting partly sunny skies, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. The humidity will be tolerable, certainly lower than it was today!
Isolated showers Sunday
Sunday will be nice as well, but once again a few isolated or widely scattered showers and thunderstorms may pop up during the afternoon. Sunday should be a little warmer than tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
NEXT WEEK
Another heatwave will be possible
Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. However, a surge of hot, humid air will arrive by the middle and end of next week. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed the 90-degree mark by Wednesday. Thursday will be even hotter with highs 90-95. If the hot weather carries over into Friday, we could have our second heat wave of the 2020! So far, we’ve had seven (7) days this year with a temperature of 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport. We could certainly add to that total next week.
A risk for showers and thunderstorms
There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms from time to time as well. At this point, we are forecasting scattered showers and storms Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The greatest risk for storms may come toward the end of next week, especially on Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
