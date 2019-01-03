THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy this evening then it will become mainly clear overnight. The gusty northwest wind will rapidly diminish this evening as a ridge of high pressure crests over New England. After a mild day with highs in the mid and upper 40s, temperatures will fall into and through the 30s this evening then into the 20s by dawn.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be quite pleasant, especially for early January! The sky will be mostly sunny, and a southwesterly breeze will pump milder air into the state. Temperatures will rise well into the 40s.
Friday night will be comfortable as well with lows 30-35. By comparison, the normal low for early January is 18 degrees. Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness, especially after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2019…
A coastal storm will impact Connecticut on Saturday with periods of rain. The center of the storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England. That means we expect a raw northeasterly breeze. Highs will range from the upper 30s in Northern Connecticut to the middle 40s near the coast. Initially, there could be a few pockets of sleet and freezing rain in Northern Connecticut, but most of the state can expect a rain event.
Rain will end Saturday night and drier air will move into the state for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will be partly sunny, and a gusty northwest wind will develop. Highs will be in the 40s, but temperatures will begin to drop during the afternoon with arrival of colder air from the north. Temperatures will continue to fall Sunday night. By dawn Monday, temperatures will be in the upper teens and 20s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will start out sunny, but a veil of clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Plus, high pressure to our north will keep the cold, dry air in place. Highs will only be in the 30s. This will set us up for some messy weather late Monday night and Tuesday as the next storm moves into the Northeast. At this point, it looks like the storm will start as snow Monday night then it could change to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain by Tuesday morning. This could have a significant impact on the morning commute. It now looks like the storm will move through quickly, which means weather conditions will improve during the afternoon. We should see some partial clearing and temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher. The roads will be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs around 40 degrees. Thursday should be partly sunny, breezy and colder with highs in the 30s.
DECEMBER 2018…
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR…
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
