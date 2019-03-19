THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
Clouds and scattered rain/snow showers will begin to dissipate this evening. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s then into the 30s. We’ll have a clear, moonlit sky overnight and temperatures will bottom out in the 20s. The Full “Worm” Moon will occur tomorrow.
SPRING ARRIVES WEDNESDAY…
Spring will officially arrive at 5:58 tomorrow afternoon. That is when the vernal equinox will occur. After a chilly start, temperatures are expected to top 50 degrees across much of the state! The afternoon hours will be quite pleasant. A developing onshore breeze will likely keep temperatures in the 40s along the immediate coast. Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be sunny. Some partial cloudiness will mix in during the afternoon.
We’ll start to see some changes tomorrow night. Fair skies will give way to increasing cloudiness and temperatures will bottom out in the range of 30-35.
UNSETTLED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Thursday. Meanwhile a storm will develop near the coast of North Carolina and Virginia then it will move northward toward Southern New England. Spotty light rain is possible Thursday morning, but most of the rain will fall during the afternoon and evening. The rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s. We can expect more rain Thursday night. Temperatures will remain above freezing with overnight lows in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
The coastal storm will continue to move northward toward the coast of Maine during the day Friday. The steady precipitation will end, but showers are still possible throughout the day as a cut-off low aloft moves directly over New England. Wet snow is possible in the higher elevations. A gusty northwest wind will develop, and temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
The weekend will start out quite chilly. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s at best, which is well below normal. The normal, or average, high will go from 50 degrees on Saturday to 51 degrees on Sunday. Plus, the gusty northwest wind will continue. It’ll be a dry day with partly sunny skies. The sky will become clear Saturday night and the mercury will dip into the 20s and lower 30s.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the core of the cold air will lift away to the north and east of New England. This will allow temperatures to rise well into the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees! A northwesterly breeze will turn southwesterly during the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will sweep through the state on Monday with a round of rain showers. Before the front arrives, temperatures should peak in the 50s. Temperatures will then drop sharply late Monday and Monday night. The mercury will plunge to 15-25 by dawn Tuesday.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but unseasonably chilly with highs only ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
