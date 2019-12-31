NEW YEAR’S EVE…
A rain or snow shower is possible this evening. Otherwise, our weather will be quiet as we ring in a new year and a new decade!!! The clouds will clear away, although it will take some time. Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40 this evening, and overnight lows will range from 25-33. For First Night festivities in Hartford, the temperature should be close to 35 degrees at midnight.
THE START OF 2020…
Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020…
Tomorrow, New Year’s Day, will feature a partly sunny sky and a brisk west-northwest wind. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is a little above the average high of 35 for January 1st. The west-northwest wind will gust to between 20 and 30 mph, and the wind chill will be in the 20s much of the day.
The sky will become clear tomorrow night and the wind will subside. The mercury will bottom out in the 20s with some upper teens in the normally colder locations.
Pleasant Thursday…
Thursday will be quite pleasant with high pressure moving across the region. Our sky will be mostly sunny, and temperatures will remain above normal with afternoon highs in the 40s. There will be a light, but noticeable west to southwesterly breeze.
Rain Friday…
A weak storm system will bring wet weather to the state on Friday. We can expect some occasional light rain. Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures will still manage to reach the 40s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECADE…
We will kick off the weekend with unseasonably mild weather! Temperatures will rise to near 50 on Saturday, perhaps a little higher. However, the sky will be generally cloudy, and we’ll have to deal with showers or a few periods of rain as an area of low pressure moves through the Northeast.
Drier, colder air will begin to overspread the state on Sunday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine and a flurry or snow shower is possible especially during the morning. Highs will be near 40, and there will be a strong northwest wind. Gusts to near 40 mph are possible. The air will turn even colder Sunday night. Temperatures will dip into the upper teens and 20s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Breezy and seasonably cold weather is likely Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the 30s. The mercury could dip into the teens Monday night. Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny with highs 30-35.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
---------------------------------------------
As of right now, this December ranks as the 6th snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
22.0” … 2019
21.7” … 1967
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.