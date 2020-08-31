Meteorologist Melissa Cole says that the sun will shine on Monday before more rain rolls in later this week. Here's her Monday morning forecast.

 

MONDAY...

If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today too.  High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine, and the air will remain dry.  The wind will be lighter too.  After a cool morning, starting out in the 40's and 50's,  temperatures will rise close to the mid to upper 70's this afternoon. Some high thin clouds will filter this sunshine the second half of the day.

A FEW SHOWERS...

The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is tricky.  A frontal boundary to the south of New England could be close enough to bring showers to the state both days.  It is also possible high pressure will suppress most of the moisture to our south. 

Right now, the models are forecasting a couple of showers tomorrow, and  another wave with showers will pass through on Wednesday.  Both days temperatures will top out between 75-80. 

MORE HUMID THURSDAY...

By Thursday, we may be feeling some heat and humidity again.  It should be partly sunny and noticeably more humid.  There will be a risk for scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon in advance of an approaching cold front.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...

The front moves off shore Friday. It should be very pleasant with sunshine, much lower humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.

Dry, mild and partly sunny weather will continue on Saturday and Sunday.  

AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN THIS WEEK

The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.  We’ve now had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983.  This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher.  Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905.  That is 115 years of official record keeping!

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATEMENT ON THURSDAY'S SEVERE WEATHER

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1046 PM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 08/27/2020 TORNADO AND MICROBURST

EVENTS...

...EF1 TORNADO CONFIRMED FROM BETHANY TO NORTH HAVEN CT...

Start Location...Bethany in New Haven CT

End Location...North Haven in New Haven CT

Date...08/27/2020

Estimated Time...353 pm to 403 pm EDT

Maximum EF-Scale Rating...EF1

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed...110 mph

Maximum Path Width...500 yards

Path Length...11.1 miles

Beginning Lat/Lon...41.448, -72.992

Ending Lat/Lon...41.349, -72.828

* Fatalities...none

* Injuries...none

...Summary...

Based on a National Weather Service damage survey done in

conjunction with CT Division of Emergency Management and Homeland

Security and local CT town emergency managements, it has been

determined that a strong EF1 tornado, with maximum wind speed of

110 mph, tracked southeast from Bethany to North Haven CT.

The tornado first touched down in a forested area to the

southeast of Judd Hill Rd in Bethany CT. The tornado tracked

southeast over primarily forested areas from Amity Rd, to Munson

Rd towards Litchfield Tpke, creating a path of damage about 75

yards wide, with hardwood tree damage consistent with wind speeds

of 80 to 90 mph.

The path of damage widened to around 300 yards as the tornado

tracked southeast towards Lake Bethany. Structural damage,

including significant roof damage to several homes, and snapped

hardwood trees indicated wind speeds of around 100 mph in this

area.

The tornado path continued southeast for another 4 miles to near

the town center of Hamden CT, with tree and structural damage

indicative of wind speeds of 70 to 80 mph. The intensity picked up

significantly as the tornado approached the center of Hamden, as

evidenced by extensive damage to numerous buildings, including the

flat roof of a 2 story building across from Hamden Town Hall

being torn apart. Wind speeds are estimated to be around 100 mph

based on the damage to these buildings, bent metal fencing around

town hall, and uprooted and snapped trees.

The tornado reached maximum strength and width from this point on

as it continued southeast across Wilbur Cross Parkway, Interstate

91, and down to the intersection of Arrowdale and Thompson St in

North Haven, CT. Tremendous hardwood tree damage and structural

damage was indicative of wind speeds of 110 mph and an expanded

width of 500 yards. It is a this point that the tornado appears to

have dissipated with its destructive straight line winds fanning

out to the coast.

$$

...MULTIPLE MICROBURSTS AFFECTING EAST HAVEN, BRANFORD, NORTH

BRANFORD, GUILFORD, AND NORTH HAVEN IN CT...

Location...East Haven, Branford, North Branford, Guilford, and

North Haven in New Haven, CT

Date...08/27/2020

Estimated Time...403 pm to 415 pm EDT

Estimated Maximum Wind Speed...90-100 mph

Maximum Path Width...Up to 1/2 mile.

Path Length...6 to 7 miles

Beginning Lat/Lon...41.448, -72.992

Ending along the New Haven Coast

* Fatalities...none

* Injuries...none

...Summary...

Based on a National Weather Service damage survey done in

conjunction with CT Division of Emergency Management and Homeland

Security and local CT town emergency managements, it has been

determined that numerous localized microbursts with estimated

winds speeds of 90 to 100 mph and path widths as much as one half

mile fanned out along the New Haven Coast from East Haven to

Guilford.

The microbursts began where the upstream EF1 tornado dissipated,

in the far southeast corner of North Haven, and then swept down to

the coast in multiple spots. The prevailing pattern was numerous

hardwood trees being uprooted or trunks snapped, as well as

numerous utility poles and wires downed or snapped, and some

accompanying structural damage.

In Guilford, moderate tree damage was observed on Dromara Road,

as well as old Quarry Rd, where a car was crushed. In North

Branford, moderate to heavy tree damage was observed on Sunset Rd,

Oak Hill Dr, Brook Rd, and Virginia Rd areas. 18 homes in this

area were heavily damaged as well. In Branford, heavy tree damage

was observed in the Laurel Hill and Piscitello Drive areas. Heavy

tree damage with a house destroyed was observed at Victor Hill.

Several more homes were heavily damaged, with a few of the hardest

hit areas of town still not accessible. Finally in East Haven,

there were several pockets of heavy tree and structural damage in

the Foxon area, with several homes being struck by trees. The East

Haven High School football field was severely damaged by the

straight line winds, with grandstand bleachers flipped over and

the astro-turf peeled off the field.

The microbursts ultimately exited and fanned onto Central Long

Island Sound.

&&

The National Weather Service thanks emergency management, law

enforcement, broadcast media, Skywarn Spotters, and reports from

the general public through social media, in formulating this

preliminary damage assessment.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories:

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph

EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph

EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph

EF5...Violent...>200 mph

* The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

  change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS

  Storm Data.

*****

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALBANY NY

1145 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 08/27/20 TORNADO EVENT...

...EF0 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN KENT CT...

START LOCATION...Kent in Litchfield County, CT

END LOCATION...Kent in Litchfield County, CT

DATE...August 27, 2020

ESTIMATED TIME...3:31 PM EDT

MAXIMUM EF SCALE RATING...EF0

ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...80-85 mph

ESTIMATED PATH WIDTH...75 yards

PATH LENGTH...0.50 mile

BEGINNING LAT/LON...41.7000/-73.499

ENDING LAT/LON...41.693/-73.496

* FATALITIES...0

* INJURIES...0

* THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO

  CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS

  STORM DATA.

...SUMMARY... The National Weather Service storm survey team

confirms an EF0 tornado in Kent, CT. Damage was confined to uprooted

and snapped trees.

&&

The NWS Albany thanks our regional colleague for conducting the

storm survey.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories:

EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph

EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph

EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...Violent...>200 mph

**********************

