If you liked yesterday's weather, you'll love today too. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine, and the air will remain dry. The wind will be lighter too. After a cool morning, starting out in the 40's and 50's, temperatures will rise close to the mid to upper 70's this afternoon. Some high thin clouds will filter this sunshine the second half of the day.
The forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is tricky. A frontal boundary to the south of New England could be close enough to bring showers to the state both days. It is also possible high pressure will suppress most of the moisture to our south.
Right now, the models are forecasting a couple of showers tomorrow, and another wave with showers will pass through on Wednesday. Both days temperatures will top out between 75-80.
By Thursday, we may be feeling some heat and humidity again. It should be partly sunny and noticeably more humid. There will be a risk for scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon in advance of an approaching cold front.
The front moves off shore Friday. It should be very pleasant with sunshine, much lower humidity, and highs in the lower 80s.
Dry, mild and partly sunny weather will continue on Saturday and Sunday.
AN AMAZING RECORD BROKEN THIS WEEK
The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday. We’ve now had 39 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. This is an incredible record to break since the seasonal average is 17 days 90 or higher. Plus, records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905. That is 115 years of official record keeping!
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE STATEMENT ON THURSDAY'S SEVERE WEATHER
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
1046 PM EDT Fri Aug 28 2020
...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 08/27/2020 TORNADO AND MICROBURST
EVENTS...
...EF1 TORNADO CONFIRMED FROM BETHANY TO NORTH HAVEN CT...
Start Location...Bethany in New Haven CT
End Location...North Haven in New Haven CT
Date...08/27/2020
Estimated Time...353 pm to 403 pm EDT
Maximum EF-Scale Rating...EF1
Estimated Maximum Wind Speed...110 mph
Maximum Path Width...500 yards
Path Length...11.1 miles
Beginning Lat/Lon...41.448, -72.992
Ending Lat/Lon...41.349, -72.828
* Fatalities...none
* Injuries...none
...Summary...
Based on a National Weather Service damage survey done in
conjunction with CT Division of Emergency Management and Homeland
Security and local CT town emergency managements, it has been
determined that a strong EF1 tornado, with maximum wind speed of
110 mph, tracked southeast from Bethany to North Haven CT.
The tornado first touched down in a forested area to the
southeast of Judd Hill Rd in Bethany CT. The tornado tracked
southeast over primarily forested areas from Amity Rd, to Munson
Rd towards Litchfield Tpke, creating a path of damage about 75
yards wide, with hardwood tree damage consistent with wind speeds
of 80 to 90 mph.
The path of damage widened to around 300 yards as the tornado
tracked southeast towards Lake Bethany. Structural damage,
including significant roof damage to several homes, and snapped
hardwood trees indicated wind speeds of around 100 mph in this
area.
The tornado path continued southeast for another 4 miles to near
the town center of Hamden CT, with tree and structural damage
indicative of wind speeds of 70 to 80 mph. The intensity picked up
significantly as the tornado approached the center of Hamden, as
evidenced by extensive damage to numerous buildings, including the
flat roof of a 2 story building across from Hamden Town Hall
being torn apart. Wind speeds are estimated to be around 100 mph
based on the damage to these buildings, bent metal fencing around
town hall, and uprooted and snapped trees.
The tornado reached maximum strength and width from this point on
as it continued southeast across Wilbur Cross Parkway, Interstate
91, and down to the intersection of Arrowdale and Thompson St in
North Haven, CT. Tremendous hardwood tree damage and structural
damage was indicative of wind speeds of 110 mph and an expanded
width of 500 yards. It is a this point that the tornado appears to
have dissipated with its destructive straight line winds fanning
out to the coast.
...MULTIPLE MICROBURSTS AFFECTING EAST HAVEN, BRANFORD, NORTH
BRANFORD, GUILFORD, AND NORTH HAVEN IN CT...
Location...East Haven, Branford, North Branford, Guilford, and
North Haven in New Haven, CT
Date...08/27/2020
Estimated Time...403 pm to 415 pm EDT
Estimated Maximum Wind Speed...90-100 mph
Maximum Path Width...Up to 1/2 mile.
Path Length...6 to 7 miles
Beginning Lat/Lon...41.448, -72.992
Ending along the New Haven Coast
* Fatalities...none
* Injuries...none
...Summary...
Based on a National Weather Service damage survey done in
conjunction with CT Division of Emergency Management and Homeland
Security and local CT town emergency managements, it has been
determined that numerous localized microbursts with estimated
winds speeds of 90 to 100 mph and path widths as much as one half
mile fanned out along the New Haven Coast from East Haven to
Guilford.
The microbursts began where the upstream EF1 tornado dissipated,
in the far southeast corner of North Haven, and then swept down to
the coast in multiple spots. The prevailing pattern was numerous
hardwood trees being uprooted or trunks snapped, as well as
numerous utility poles and wires downed or snapped, and some
accompanying structural damage.
In Guilford, moderate tree damage was observed on Dromara Road,
as well as old Quarry Rd, where a car was crushed. In North
Branford, moderate to heavy tree damage was observed on Sunset Rd,
Oak Hill Dr, Brook Rd, and Virginia Rd areas. 18 homes in this
area were heavily damaged as well. In Branford, heavy tree damage
was observed in the Laurel Hill and Piscitello Drive areas. Heavy
tree damage with a house destroyed was observed at Victor Hill.
Several more homes were heavily damaged, with a few of the hardest
hit areas of town still not accessible. Finally in East Haven,
there were several pockets of heavy tree and structural damage in
the Foxon area, with several homes being struck by trees. The East
Haven High School football field was severely damaged by the
straight line winds, with grandstand bleachers flipped over and
the astro-turf peeled off the field.
The microbursts ultimately exited and fanned onto Central Long
Island Sound.
The National Weather Service thanks emergency management, law
enforcement, broadcast media, Skywarn Spotters, and reports from
the general public through social media, in formulating this
preliminary damage assessment.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph
EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph
EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph
EF5...Violent...>200 mph
* The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to
change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS
Storm Data.
NOUS41 KALY 301545
PNSALY
CTZ001-013-MAZ001-025-NYZ032-033-038>043-047>054-058>061-063>066-
082>084-VTZ013>015-302000-
PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALBANY NY
1145 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020
...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 08/27/20 TORNADO EVENT...
...EF0 TORNADO CONFIRMED IN KENT CT...
START LOCATION...Kent in Litchfield County, CT
END LOCATION...Kent in Litchfield County, CT
DATE...August 27, 2020
ESTIMATED TIME...3:31 PM EDT
MAXIMUM EF SCALE RATING...EF0
ESTIMATED MAXIMUM WIND SPEED...80-85 mph
ESTIMATED PATH WIDTH...75 yards
PATH LENGTH...0.50 mile
BEGINNING LAT/LON...41.7000/-73.499
ENDING LAT/LON...41.693/-73.496
* FATALITIES...0
* INJURIES...0
* THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO
CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS
STORM DATA.
...SUMMARY... The National Weather Service storm survey team
confirms an EF0 tornado in Kent, CT. Damage was confined to uprooted
and snapped trees.
The NWS Albany thanks our regional colleague for conducting the
storm survey.
EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the
following categories:
EF0...Weak......65 to 85 mph EF1...Weak......86 to 110 mph
EF2...Strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...Strong....136 to 165 mph
EF4...Violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...Violent...>200 mph
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
