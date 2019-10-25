THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A weak disturbance in the upper wind flow will pass through New England tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and a passing light rain shower is possible. Most of the rain will fall to the north of Connecticut. The clouds will begin to clear away in the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, which is great for the Friday night football games. Overnight lows will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
An area of high pressure will drift across New England tomorrow and that means we’ll enjoy a very nice start to the weekend. The sky will be mostly sunny, although a veil of clouds may overspread the state toward evening. The air will be seasonably cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you’ll want to take advantage of tomorrow’s beautiful weather.
Our weather will begin to head downhill tomorrow night. Clouds will overspread the state, then light rain and drizzle will develop after midnight. Lows will be in the 40s.
Sunday will be a washout, especially during the afternoon and evening. That’s when light rain and drizzle will turn into a pouring rain and it will be heavy at times. The main storm center will track through the Great Lakes Region Saturday night, then a secondary storm will pass by near or just to the south of Connecticut late Sunday and Sunday night. That’s when the heaviest rain will occur. We are forecasting a 1-3” rainfall by time the wet weather ends later Sunday night. We are not anticipating any major problems with flooding, but poor drainage flooding is certainly possible. There will also be plenty of slippery wet leaves. Since the secondary storm development may cut off any influx of mild air, high temperatures on Sunday should be limited to the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
The rain will be gone by Monday morning, but a northeasterly flow will likely keep low level moisture in place. Therefore, we expect a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 60s at best.
There should be a better chance for a little rain or drizzle at times Tuesday and Wednesday. However, dry weather is expected most of the time. Despite abundant cloud cover, temperatures should remain above normal with lows near 50 and highs in the low and middle 60s both days.
The forecast becomes complicated for the end of the week. The models are still diverging with their various solutions, but not as much as we’ve seen the last few days. Thursday, Halloween Day, will likely feature cloudy skies with a chance for rain. How much rain remains to be seen. The GFS model is much wetter than the European Model. For now, we are forecasting periods of rain with highs 55-60. While the GFS dries things out by Friday, the European Models keeps us wet with a powerful storm tracking through the Great Lakes Region. We are leaning toward the European Model solution. Therefore, we are forecasting periods of rain for Friday as well. If a warm front moves northward through the state, a strong southerly wind could develop and temperatures could pop into the 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
