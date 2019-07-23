THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
An area of high pressure will move into New England tonight, and that means we’ll enjoy very quiet weather conditions. The sky will become mainly clear. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, and it will be quite comfortable overnight with lows in the range of 55-65. It’ll be a pleasant night for sleeping.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
High pressure will set up shop in the Northeast for the next several days, and that is good news for us! Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the middle 80s away from the coast, and the humidity will be low. Tomorrow night will be mainly clear and comfortable with lows 57-65.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will remain in check.
The beaches will be a little cooler both days thanks to a light onshore breeze during the afternoon hours.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JULY…
High pressure will remain in place throughout most of the weekend and that means the quiet weather will continue! Saturday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. Sunday will be partly sunny and hotter with highs near 90 degrees. As usual, the beaches will be a little cooler thanks to daily onshore breezes. Highs will be in the 80s. The humidity will gradually build throughout the weekend and dew points are expected to reach the 60s especially by Sunday. At least it won’t be nearly as hot as last weekend when we had to deal with dangerous levels of heat and humidity.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, AND WEDNESDAY…
The hot, humid weather will carry over into next week. Highs in the lower 90s are expected over interior portions of the state Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The sky should be partly sunny each day. Our weather will be mainly dry, but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon or evening.
We may see our 4th heat wave of the month and year! We’ve already had 15 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport this month, and we’ll likely add to that total during the final days of July.
CAPE COD TORNADO YESTERDAY, JULY 23RD…
A National Weather Service survey team determined a high end EF1 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down in Yarmouth and Harwich yesterday. There was also significant damage due to straight line winds. This is a preliminary report and a more detailed report is expected to be released today.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.