EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
We’re ending the week with quiet weather, sunshine and lower humidity … temps peak between 80 and 85 this afternoon.
The weekend forecast is on track, the 2-day period should be gorgeous. We can expect comfortably cool mornings, followed by highs near 80 Saturday afternoon then highs a couple degrees warmer Sunday afternoon. Outside of an isolated shower late Saturday afternoon/evening, the weekend should be primarily dry.
Our next chance for substantial rain comes Tuesday of next week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 8/9/19…
Today's going to be a refreshing day to end the week! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and a northwesterly breeze will continue to usher drier air into the state. Highs will range between the low and middle 80s, and dew point temperatures will be in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend for all outdoor activities! Sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness Saturday, and it will be slightly cooler than normal with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will remain low. A weak trough of low pressure could stir up a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.
High pressure will approach New England from the west tomorrow night. The combination of clearing skies, dry air, and light winds will allow temperatures to dip solidly into the 50s in many outlying areas.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend! The sky will be mostly sunny. After a cool, comfortable morning, temperatures are expected to reach 80-85 during the afternoon. The humidity will remain in check.
Sunday night will be clear to partly cloudy and comfortable with lows around 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
It looks like we’ll enjoy a pleasant start to the week. Monday is expected to be party sunny and warmer with highs in the middle 80s.
A wave of low pressure will likely bring a period of rain and the potential for thunderstorms at some point next week. However, the timing is uncertain. The latest run of the European Model brings rain into the state Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. It's gone by Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the GFS model has rain moving into the state Tuesday night and it will last into Wednesday morning. We will keep you updated over the coming days as to when the rain will begin and when it will end.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE…
Yesterday, NOAA, released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season. They now believe there is a good chance this season will be more active than normal. The original forecast released in May expected 9-15 named storms of which 4-8 would reach hurricane strength, and 2-4 hurricanes would reach major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher). The forecast released yesterday is now expecting 10-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes. A normal, or average, season sees 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes.
One of the key reasons for the upgrade is the absence of an El Nino. Sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific have now returned to normal or neutral levels. When El Nino is present, westerly winds aloft are stronger over the Atlantic Basin. This creates shear in the atmosphere, which can inhibit the development and strengthening of tropical storms and hurricanes. This season, we’ve already had 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin, Andrea and Barry. The hurricane season runs from June 1st through November 30th.
RAINFALL TOTALS FROM WEDNESDAY…
It was quite an evening in parts of the state with heavy rain, gusty winds, and plenty of lightning. Rainfall totals were quite impressive, especially in the Hartford Area. We received reports of 4.02” of rain in West Hartford, 3.76” in Hartford, 2.60” in Avon, and 1.84” in Wethersfield. We also received reports of 2.72” in Staffordville and 1.76” in Coventry. The Park River in Hartford reached flood stage, and many roads were flooded since the rain came down fast and furious!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
