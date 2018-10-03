YESTERDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER…
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in New Canaan yesterday, October 2nd. The tornado struck around 5:29 in the afternoon. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards and the path length is still to be determined. This is a very preliminary report and more information is coming, not only for this tornado, but also for damage that occurred in Norwalk.
New York State got hit hard as well with 3 confirmed tornadoes. There was a weak EF0 tornado in Ronkonkoma, NY (Suffolk County, Long Island). Maximum winds were 85 mph. There was an EF1 tornado in Stony Point, NY (Rockland County). Maximum winds were 100 mph. There was a stronger EF1 tornado in New Castle, NY (Westchester County). Maximum winds were 110 mph.
THE WINDSOR LOCKS TORNADO 39 YEARS AGO…
It was on October 3rd in 1979, when we had one of the worst tornadoes in Connecticut history. The powerful F4 tornado struck the Poquonock section of Windsor around mid-afternoon, then it traveled northward, roughly along Route 75 (The Ella Grasso Turnpike) through Windsor Locks. This is on the eastern side of Bradley International Airport. 100 homes were either destroyed or nearly destroyed and many aircraft were demolished at the New England Air Museum. Unfortunately, 3 lives were lost and 500 people were injured.
It was only one week later, on October 10th, when 1.7” of snow fell at Bradley International Airport. To this day, it is the earliest measurable snowfall on record for that location!
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
With high pressure in place, we will enjoy a quiet night. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 50s. Areas of fog will likely form later tonight since there is still some lingering moisture in the air. Dew point temperatures this afternoon were in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. In advance of the front, there will be a southerly flow of warmer air. Morning fog and clouds will give way to a mix of clouds and sunshine, and temperatures will rise through the 70s to near 80 degrees! Since the front won’t have much moisture to work with, there will only be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon or evening.
Cooler air will move into the state later Thursday night and temperatures will drop back into the 50s, perhaps the upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.
FRIDAY…
We will end the week with a seasonably cool autumn day. High pressure will provide mostly sunny skies and highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. There will be a brisk northerly breeze in the morning, then winds should become lighter in the afternoon and evening.
There will be an autumn chill in the air Friday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s.
THE COLUMBUS DAY WEEKEND…
Overall, we are looking quite good! High pressure will remain in place Saturday. Therefore, we expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs 65-70. A cold front will move southward across New England on Sunday, but it will be moisture starved and showers are unlikely. Therefore, Sunday will be nice with partly sunny skies. Plus, the air will turn warmer again with highs 75-80!
Another area of high pressure will build southward across New England Sunday night and Monday, Columbus Day. This fair weather system will keep the streak of dry days going. Monday should be partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the low and middle 70s. These forecast highs are still well above normal. The normal, or average, highs for October 8th is 66 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY…
A difficult forecast. Some models, like the European Model, are forecasting unseasonably warm weather with highs in the 80s and the potential for near record warmth. However, other models, like the GFS, are forecasting cooler weather with high pressure building southward into New England from Eastern Canada. Therefore, there is a low degree of confidence in the forecast beyond Monday. We will keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
SEPTEMBER 2018, WARM AND WET…
The 9th month of the year goes into the record books as a warm and wet month. The average temperature for the 30-day period at Bradley International was 67.1 degrees, which is a tie with September 2016 for the 9th warmest September. Records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area… that’s 113 years! There was a total of 6.33” of rain, which is 2.45” above normal (other parts of the state were even wetter).
The warmest September on record was in 1921 when the average temperature was 68.9 degrees. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when there was a total of 14.59 inches. That is when the Great New England Hurricane swept through the state with flooding rains and devastating winds.
