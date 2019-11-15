FRIDAY RECAP…
This morning was cold and frosty with lows mostly in the 20s. Willington was one of the coldest locations with a low of 19 degrees. New Haven and Bridgeport were the warm spots with a low of 32 degrees. This afternoon was quite comfortable with highs ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 50s! The high temperature was 54 degrees at Bradley International Airport, and that was quite a pleasant change after 2 consecutive days of record cold. We also enjoyed brilliant sunshine throughout the day.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A cold front will pass through Connecticut tonight, but it will be moisture starved. Therefore, we don’t expect any precipitation, just some passing clouds. A northerly flow of colder air will be in place by morning, and the mercury will dip into the 20s in most locations away from the coast. The wind chill will dip into the teens.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will roll into Northern New England tomorrow. The northerly flow around that high will deliver a shot of chilly air. Temperatures won’t rise out of the 30s across most of the state despite abundant sunshine. Shoreline communities may top out near 40 degrees. A northerly breeze will certainly make it feel even colder. Tomorrow night will be clear to partly cloudy and quite cold with lows in the teens inland to the lower 20s at the coast.
High pressure will be centered over far Northern New England on Sunday, while a storm will move northward off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. We will likely see an increase in cloud cover, but our weather will remain dry through the daytime hours. A northeasterly wind between these 2 systems will keep us quite chilly. Highs Sunday will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
As the storm advances northward Sunday night, rain will become more likely and parts of the state could see some sleet. There may be pockets of freezing rain especially in the higher elevations of Northern and Western Connecticut. Lows Sunday night will range from 30-35 across most of the state.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will pass out to sea well to the east of New England on Monday. However, we’ll still have a few periods of light rain with some sleet mixing in at times. Pockets of freezing rain are possible in the hills Monday morning. This storm will not have a major impact on the state, but it will be overcast, breezy and raw with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s at the coast.
The storm will move northward through the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday, and we should get a break from the wet weather. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, which will be a little more comfortable.
A second ocean storm will track far to the east of New England on Wednesday. Therefore, it will have a minimal impact on our weather. A rain or wet snow shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy and highs should range from 45-50.
A ridge of high pressure will move across the Northeast on Thursday. Therefore, it should be a tranquil day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the lower 50s.
A cold front could produce a passing rain shower Thursday night or Friday. Before the cold air takes hold, temperatures could rise well into the 50s. The air will turn much colder Friday night and Saturday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
