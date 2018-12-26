TODAY, THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS…
Whether you're travelling today, or heading to the stores for some post holiday shopping, the weather will be on your side. High pressure is dominating our weather today, bringing us mostly sunny skies, light winds, and overall, a pleasant day. High temperatures will top out between 35-40 degrees. Tonight, under mainly clear to partly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop into the teens and 20's. Tomorrow looks good too, with partly sunny skies and highs near 40. Clouds will increase towards the evening hours, and eventually those clouds will bring us some rain.
RIVER FLOODING…
After Friday’s 1.5-3.5” of rain, River Flood Warnings continue for the Connecticut River from Middletown, points south. After cresting yesterday, levels are receding and will fall below flood stage tonight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Another storm system will take aim on the region late this week. Thursday will start out with sunshine, then clouds will overspread the state from the southwest during the afternoon. While dry during the day, rain or a wintry mix (briefly) will develop at night, at the onset before switching to rain. The change will happen as temperatures rise overnight through the 30s, so we expect all rain by daybreak Friday. We’ll end the abbreviated week with periods of rain, it will also be quite mild as we’re forecasting highs between 50 and 55! While it does not appear that we’ll receive as much rain as we did LAST Friday, this upcoming round could bring up to 1 inch (or so) to the state. Currently, we’re in 6th place for wettest years, since records have been kept (they go back to 1905 for the Hartford Area). We just need 0.05” to move into the 5th spot… which looks very likely to happen with this next system.
THE FINAL WEEKEND OF 2018…
The final weekend of the year will feature a drop in temperature and perhaps a chance for snow! Saturday, we expect a partly to mostly sunny sky as high pressure builds in behind Friday’s wet weather. Temperatures initially could reach near 50 before dropping later in the day (from the 40s into the 30s), as a northwesterly wind filters colder air into the state. Then Sunday, highs won’t get out of the mid-30s! Furthermore, we’ll be monitoring the potential development of a coastal storm over the 2nd half of the weekend. Some model runs brush us with some light snow (that’s the case with ECMWF); meanwhile, other runs keep the system just offshore (the GFS). Stay tuned, on all of our platforms, for the very latest as the forecast comes into better focus over the coming days!
TRANSITIONING TO 2019…
As of now, the final day of 2018 (Monday) looks to be dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will be breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. So not bad if you’re traveling or have plans to go out for a celebration to ring in the new year. Then, the first day of 2019 (Tuesday) could potentially be a little wet or even a tad white… there is a lot of uncertainty to what we can expect for January 1st based on if and how a storm develops and tracks.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
