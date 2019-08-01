A RECORD BREAKING JULY…
July 2019 went into the record books as the hottest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area. Keep in mind, we are talking the hottest month on record, not just the hottest July! The average temperature was 78.2 degrees, which is 4.6 degrees warmer than normal. The previous record was 77.9 degrees in July 2013.
July also set a new record for the greatest number of 90-degree days for any month. The grand total was 19 days! The previous record was 17 days in July 2016.
Both records are quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905 for the Greater Hartford Area. That is 114 years of record keeping!
AUGUST AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
The average, or normal, high for August 1st is 85 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area, and the average low is 63 degrees. By August 31st, the average high drops to 80 degrees, and the average low falls to 58 degrees. Average rainfall for the month is 3.93”. The hottest temperature on record for the month of August is 102 degrees, which occurred on August 9th in 2001. The coolest temperature on record is 36 degrees, which occurred on August 31st in 1965. August 1955 was the wettest month on record with 21.87” of rain. That’s when we experienced devastating flooding in the state due to a tropical one/two punch from Connie and Diane.
We lose quite a bit of daylight during the month of August. Sunrise on August 1st is at 5:44 and sunset is at 8:09. That is 14 hours and 25 minutes of possible sunshine. On August 31st, sunrise is at 6:15 and sunset is at 7:26. That is 13 hours and 11 minutes of possible sunshine, which represents a loss of 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight!
AUGUST OFF TO A GREAT START…
Today was a beautiful day! Sunshine mixed with some fair weather clouds this afternoon, and temperatures rose well into the 80s. However, the humidity was low. Dew point temperatures dipped into the 50s over interior portions of the state thanks to a northwesterly flow. An onshore breeze kept dew points in the 60s near the coast.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight, and that means we can expect some very pleasant weather conditions. The sky will become clear, and drier air will allow temperatures to dip to 55-65 by dawn. It’ll be a much better night for sleeping.
FRIDAY…
With high pressure in place, we can look forward to another very pleasant day! Sunshine will mix with some puffy clouds in the afternoon, and the air will be seasonably warm with highs in the 80s. The humidity will remain low. It’ll be a great day for the beach with plenty of sunshine, and highs in the lower 80s. A light northerly breeze will become onshore during the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be clear to partly cloudy with low 60-65.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF AUGUST...
Saturday will be partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. High pressure will move offshore, and a southerly flow will pump higher humidity into the state. A cold front will approach New England as the day progresses and that will stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms. However, it looks like they’ll be hit or miss, which means many towns won’t get one.
The front will stall near the coast of Southern New England on Sunday and slightly drier air should move into Connecticut. That means the risk of a shower will be very low. The sky will be partly sunny and temperatures are expected to peak in the middle 80s.
NEXT WEEK…
An area of high pressure will move into the Northeastern States on Monday. That means we can look forward to some very pleasant weather conditions. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs should range from 80-85. The humidity will be low.
An area of low pressure will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Tuesday. We should remain dry. For now, we can expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be warmer and more humid. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. With the arrival of a cold front, we will run the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
2019 HEAT WAVES…
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). The 4th: July 28-31 (93, 94, 96,90). We’ve now had a grand total of 22 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradley Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
