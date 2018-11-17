THE WEEKEND BEFORE THANKSGIVING
Overall, this weekend is looking good, which is great news if you have errands to run in preparation for Thanksgiving.
Partly sunny and cool Saturday
Today will be partly sunny, windy and cool. High pressure, still centered to our west, will dominate the weather, causing the tranquil, albeit windy, day. A west-northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph at times. Afternoon highs will range from near 40 degrees in the Litchfield Hills to the mid and upper 40s elsewhere.
Cold and clear tonight
Cold and clear weather will come tonight. High pressure will move into New England tomorrow night. The sky will become clear and the wind will gradually subside. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Fair weather most of Sunday
Sunday will be predominantly nice. High pressure will bring quiet weather conditions on Sunday. The wind will be very light throughout the day. The sky will be sunny in the morning, then we will likely see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. Highs will range from 38-45.
Wintry weather Sunday night
We might have a few traveling woes Sunday night, thanks to a light wintry mix. A weak low pressure system will move into southern New England Sunday night. The resulting light wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain is expected to develop after midnight. Temperatures will drop to 30-35 across most of the state.
THANKSGIVING WEEK
Wintry early Monday
The wintry mix could have an impact on the Monday morning commute. Some roads and other surfaces could be slick especially over interion portions of the state. The weak area of low pressure will move away to the east of New England Monday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. We can expect some partial clearing and temperatures will likely reach the 40s.
Wintry early Tuesday
Tuesday morning may be wintry once again. A stalled front to the south of New England will be the focus of weak storm development. One of these weak storms will form late Monday night over the Mid-Atlantic and glide to our south Tuesday morning. A very light coating of snow and sleet, made slushy by rain, will be possible well inland. A lot of the state may just receive plain rain, especially along the shoreline.
Fair weather Tuesday afternoon to Friday
The remainder of Tuesday will be partly sunny, and a strengthening northwest wind will usher in colder air. Highs be near 40, perhaps a little higher. The wind could gust to over 30 mph before the day is over. The air will turn much colder Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop to between 15 and 25 by dawn Wednesday.
Wednesday is the busy travel day before Thanksgiving. Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be bright and sunny, but it will be breezy and cold. Highs will range from 28-35. The mercury will then dip into the teens in many outlying areas Wednesday night.
Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, should be mostly sunny! After a very cold morning, temperatures are expected to reach the 40s during the afternoon.
By Friday, we’ll get a nice break from the chilly weather. We are forecasting highs 50-55 and the sky should be partly sunny! It’ll be a good day if you have plans to do some holiday shopping.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
WINTER STORM ZOE
Total snowfall from Winter Storm Zoe ranged from 5-10” across most of the state. A few locations, like Woodbury, had more than 10” of snow. The snowfall total there was 10.4”.
The climatological dust is settling in the wake of Winter Storm Zoe. With 7.6" of snow at Bradley Int'l Airport, yesterday goes down as the snowiest November 15th since records have been kept (prior record of 5.2" was from 1906, and records go back to 1905!). With regard to the month of November, 11.15.18 ties for 3rd snowiest day (7.6" was also recorded in 1971, on the 25th). The 27th in 2002 was the snowiest with 8.9" ...followed by the 25th in 1938 with 8.6 inches.
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
